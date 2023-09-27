Watch: George Pickens’ Evolution Is Huge For Him (And The Steelers)

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens and his Week Three performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Raiders took away the deep ball and did their best to double Pickens, his expanded route tree and alignment kept him involved in the game. It also helps cover for the absence of WR Diontae Johnson.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.