Watch: Calvin Austin III Kicks Off Pittsburgh Scoring With 72-Yard Touchdown Catch

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense finally showed some splash, taking advantage of the speed of WR Calvin Austin III for a 72-yard touchdown on a third-and-seven play with 6:12 left in the first quarter to tie the team’s Week Three matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, 7-7.

After surrendering a touchdown to WR Davante Adams, Pittsburgh’s offense looked uninspiring after back-to-back three-and-outs, but QB Kenny Pickett aired it out on third down and was able to find Austin wide open. He let his speed do the rest for the score.

Steelers fans held their collective breath as a flag was thrown on the play near the line of scrimmage, but it was a defensive holding call against Las Vegas safety Trevon Moehring, which the Steelers obviously declined.

It was Austin’s first touchdown of his NFL career, and by far the longest play of his NFL career. He also had a 67-yard touchdown in the preseason, but before today the longest play of his NFL career was just a 13-yard reception. Austin now has eight receptions for 119 yards on the season, with more likely to come in the game tonight.

The score should hopefully give some confidence to the Steelers offense. So far, it’s been their only first-quarter offensive touchdown of the season and it helped tie the game at 7-7. In front of an Allegiant Stadium crowd that’s full of fans donning the Black and Gold, hopefully, it continues to provide some positive momentum for the rest of the night.