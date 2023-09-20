Watch: Calvin Austin III Comes Up Big Doing The Little Things

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at WR Calvin Austin III doing the little things with his downfield blocking on two of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ explosive plays in Monday night’s win over the Cleveland Browns. These are the type of things that this offense needs to get back on track.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.