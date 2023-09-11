Two Steelers In Walking Boots Following Sunday’s Loss To 49ers

While Mike Tomlin ran through a notable and lengthy injury report yesterday, it seems even more Pittsburgh Steelers players are ailing following Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to The Trib’s Chris Adamski, OG James Daniels and WR Miles Boykin were in walking boots during today’s open media period.

Random trivial Steelers Monday locker room eyewitness injury-.relayed observations: James Daniels was in a walking boot Miles Boykin in a walking boot Cameron Heyward was present, walking unencumbered Chuks Okorafor was present, by all indications healthy and in good spirits — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 11, 2023

It’s unclear the exact nature of their injuries. According to our David O, Boykin seemed to get dinged early in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers though he returned to the game. Daniels finished the game at right guard. Walking boots are often precautionary measures, but they obviously signal some sort of injury.

On the plus side, Adamski reports Cam Heyward walked around without issue. He battled a groin injury yesterday and could not finish out the game despite two attempts to go back in. Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor left late in the game and was placed in concussion protocol. His status for Monday night against the Cleveland Browns is unknown. He’ll have to clear protocol in order to play. It’s not known if he was officially diagnosed with a concussion.

If Boykin is unable to play, WR Gunner Olszewski figures to get a hat, though he wouldn’t replace Boykin as a gunner and coverage piece on special teams. If Daniels can’t play, OG Nate Herbig will likely get the nod and see his first regular-season snaps as a Steeler.

In addition to those players, others injured yesterday include WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), DL DeMarvin Leal (arm/triceps), and TE Pat Freiermuth (chest). Leal and Freiermuth were in and out of the game after getting hurt while Johnson pulled up lame at the end of a 26-yard catch-and-run, one of the Steelers’ few positive offensive plays in the 30-7 loss.

Mike Tomlin speaks to the media Tuesday at noon and should provide a health update.

The Steelers host the Browns Monday night at 8:15 PM/EST. The Browns have their own health concerns, losing RT Jack Conklin for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL. They’ll start rookie Dawand Jones against T.J. Watt.