Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Raiders

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Week 3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

1. Lack of Respect – It’s pretty obvious through the three games that other teams do not respect the Steelers’ offense. They stack the box to stop the run, especially on second and long because they know Matt Canada loves to call running plays. The secondary plays man coverage because the defensive coordinators don’t think Kenny Pickett can fit the ball into tight windows. They kick field goals down eight late because they don’t think the Steelers can get a first down.

If not for a wide-open Calvin Austin III, the offense would have underperformed again in the first half. Three and out has become the default first drive result. The Steelers offense does exactly what the opposing defense expects. How long will less than mediocre be acceptable?

2. In Pickett, They Trust? – Speaking of those second-and-long runs, the Raiders often had eight or nine players within five yards of the offensive line. Pickett would walk up to the line, take the snap and hand it off. You’re telling me he can’t change the play there and hit a wide receiver with a slant versus one-on-one man coverage? If the receiver wins that battle with all those guys near the line of scrimmage it could be a touchdown. If Pickett can’t change the play, that shows how little trust the staff have in him to make that decision.

3. The Dichotomy of Being a DB – Being a defensive back in the NFL may be one of the hardest jobs in sports. You need to have an alpha mentality and a short memory. Levi Wallace was on the opposite end of a lot of Davante Adams’ 19 targets and thirteen receptions. But if you look at the box score, you’ll see two interceptions and two other pass breakups to go along with six tackles. Neither interception was a great play. One came on a late throw behind the receiver and the other on an overthrow.

But being opportunistic can make the difference in a tight game. The coverage wasn’t great and maybe that was on the scheme more than him but sometimes you must accept the bad with the good.

4. Feed Calvin – Calvin Austin III has that speed the offense has been lacking and as we saw tonight can make big plays. So far through three games he is averaging just over three touches per game. Unacceptable. That must get him more opportunities. He and George Pickens can take a slant and go the distance at any time. Here’s another idea I have been waiting to see. Shift the running back out of the backfield, shift Austin to the backfield. There’s a chance to get him matched up with a linebacker or safety.

That one is free, Matt Canada. Get your playmakers the ball more.

5. The Nose Knows – It’s a blue-collar job playing nose tackle. You don’t fill the stat sheet with a lot of numbers. You don’t get a lot of credit overall. But they do make a difference. They keep the linebackers clean so they can make tackles and stuff the middle versus the run. The Steelers’ nose tackles showed some impressive quickness. Montravius Adams got into the backfield a couple times and chased the ball well outside. Keeanu Benton got his first career sack. With Cam Heyward out of the lineup these two need to continue to show up and show out.

6. Hangin’ With Mr. Harvin – I don’t want to jinx it, but Pressley Harvin III may have found his groove. Five of his last eight punts have been at least 56 yards. Two of those were over 60 yards. Five of six of tonight’s punts were inside the 20-yard line. The hangtime on most of these punts were seemingly above average. Hopefully the loyalty and patience the team has shown him over the last two years will finally pay off. With an offense that has been more miss than hit he becomes a large part of the field-position battle.

7. Veteran Presence – Reliable. High football IQ. Is there when you need them. All qualities of a veteran role player. Allen Robinson II is finding his role in the offense and that role is a reliable receiver who can be trusted to make a play when you need it. Six, four, eight and four are the yardage for his receptions. Not game breakers but two of those came on field goal-scoring drives. The last one came on the game clinching first down. The other receivers are the splash guys. Robinson is the do-the-little-things guy who can help keep the chains moving. Like the nose tackles, not a flashy role, but important overall.

8. Maybe We Should Do That Too? – The Steelers were very aggressive on short-yardage downs and the Raiders used play action to make some big plays. Their first touchdown was on play action. Their two-point conversion was on play action. By my count the Steelers offense only used play action eight times in the first two games. In the second half, the Steelers started to use it some more. The touchdown to Pat Freiermuth was play action. Pickett is comfortable throwing on the move, and I’d expect, or maybe hope is a better word, to see more play action going forward.

9. Too Early for That – Up two scores and with about 11-and-a-half minutes in the game the Steelers decided to go with a softer, prevent-like defense. The Raiders marched down the field and scored to cut it to an eight-point game. Despite Adams doing whatever he wanted the Steeler defense was playing well.

Why go prevent is this situation? Stick with the defense that had held the Raiders to seven points to this point and make them earn it. It’s like the staff gets paid more if it’s a close game. We were content with how the game was going. Happy even. Why make us sweat it out, late, on a Sunday night?

10. The Odds are Against You – Field goals and extra points are almost routine in the NFL regarding blocking the kick. It’s hard to do. The kicking team really needs to make a mistake for the defense to get a block. To have multiple penalties on your kick-block team three games into the season is unacceptable. The Steelers have been offsides against San Francisco and got called for leverage tonight. You’re just giving the other team extra plays for a miniscule chance to block the kick. For whatever reason, the Raiders wanted to kick a field goal down eight points. Let them kick it, get the ball back and get some first downs. It worked out in the Steelers’ favor this time as it just burned more time off the clock, but these silly mistakes need to cease.