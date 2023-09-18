Tomlin: Steelers Will ‘Be Prepared’ For Cleveland’s Designed QB Run Game

The Cleveland Browns are going to try and win with the run, and that’s something the Pittsburgh Steelers need to be ready for tonight. But those runs won’t only be coming from star RB Nick Chubb, as QB Deshaun Watson is more than capable of getting it done with his legs. He’s struggled as a pure passer a little bit since his return from an 11-game suspension last season, but he’s shown he can still do it with his legs. Last week, he had five carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will be ready for designed quarterback runs.
“It’s small body of work, but you know that is a component of their personality. He has talents in that area, and I’m sure they’re gonna come and play and play to win. And so particularly in the weighty moments, certainly we’ll be prepared for the designed quarterback running game,” Tomlin told Bob Labriola of Steelers.com.
Last season, Watson ran 36 times for 175 yards, with 10 of those runs going for a first down. His season-high came against Pittsburgh in Week 18 last year though, when he had six carries for 44 yards. So he has a history of success of running well against the Steelers, and last week Kevin Stefanski praised that component of Watson’s game.
“I think if you look at [Sunday], Deshaun made a play on the first third down, scrambled, and made a first down,” Stefanski said in his Monday video conference, via Pro Football Talk. “He had made plays on designed runs. He made plays just by carrying out his fakes.”
He said the quarterback runs are a part of the team’s identity.
“So, that’s a huge part of what we do. Whether it’s by design, whether it’s off schedule, whether it’s a third-down scramble, whether it’s a first-and-10, quarterback-designed run, all of that is part of who we are,” he added.
With Cleveland likely to be without its receiver in Amari Cooper, the Browns could lean that much more heavily on the run game. Cleveland ran the ball 40 times last week, with Cooper having seven targets. The Steelers need to make sure the Browns don’t get up early and pound the rock to eat the clock and move the ball. The Steelers need to put Watson and the Browns into passing situations as much as possible, but they have to be aware of Watson’s ability to scramble, too.
He’s not Lamar Jackson, but Watson has shown a propensity for getting it done with his legs ever since he entered the league. He has three seasons with 400-plus rushing yards, including a 551-yard, five-touchdown season on the ground in 2018. It’s a part of his game the opposing defense needs to be aware of and needs to respect. Look for Watson to try to use his legs similarly to how he did in his only matchup against the team last year.
It’s not going to be an easy matchup for the Steelers, who are looking to avoid falling to 0-2 for the first time since the 2019 season. After a performance in Week One that can only be described as a major letdown, Pittsburgh has to get back on track and not let the Browns bully its defense on the ground, whether it’s coming from Watson or Chubb. If the Steelers can control the ground game, I like their chances tonight.