Tomlin: Browns Have An ‘Arsenal’ Of Challenging Offensive Weapons

In the buildup to Monday night’s AFC North clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin has spent quite a bit of time putting attention and focus on Cleveland star running back Nick Chubb.

Stating Tuesday during his weekly press conference that the Steelers know all about “Mr. Chubb” and that they have plenty of tape on him, Pittsburgh is placing a significant emphasis on slowing down the Browns’ star runner, especially after getting torched by San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey in Week One.

With star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward out due to injury and on Injured Reserve for at least the next four weeks, the Steelers are going to do everything they can to stop the run Monday night.

It’s not just about Chubb though when it comes to Cleveland. Tomlin made sure to point that out Saturday during his Mike Tomlin Show presented by 84 Lumber on Steelers.com with host Bob Pompeani. Tomlin praised Cleveland’s weapons offensively, stating that the Browns have an “arsenal” of weapons to deal with, including wide receivers Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore, as well as tight end David Njoku.

“…They have an arsenal of guys that are challenging. I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about Amari Cooper, man, and him being the central target for Deshaun [Watson] and what he does,” Tomlin said to Pompeani, according to video via Steelers.com. “And then [David] Njoku at tight end is a significant component of the passing game. They got a well-rounded group, but a lot of what they do centers around the running game and Mr. Chubb, and the other guys make splash plays off of it.”

Make no mistake about it: Cleveland is a run-first offense. The Browns want to punch you in the mouth early with the run and then hit you late with the big plays through the air. They are still an old-school, “run to set up the pass” team under head coach Kevin Stefanski, rather than some of the new age thinking offensively, which centers around throwing to set up the run.

Outside of Watson and Chubb, Cleveland has a really intriguing skill group. Cooper remains one of the best route runners in football and gets open quite a bit. He’s been a problem for the Steelers throughout his career.

Peoples-Jones is a player that Tomlin praised earlier in the week, and he’s really coming into his own as a physical presence at the receiver position. New addition Elijah Moore is a real weapon for Cleveland. The Browns use Moore like San Francisco uses Deebo Samuel. Moore recorded two carries for 19 yards in the win over the Bengals and added three receptions for 43 yards. He’s a shifty piece, one the Steelers have to be prepared for.

Safe to say the #Browns need to get Elijah Moore the ball more on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/ihbTQ9jc2p — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) September 15, 2023

To negate the Browns’ attack, you have to make them one-dimensional — and quickly. That’s much, much easier said than done when Chubb is the one in the backfield. Pittsburgh will have its hands full with Cleveland’s arsenal Monday night.