To Gain Edge On Texans, Kenny Pickett Picking CB Desmond King’s Brain

In the NFL, you’re doing everything possible to gain an edge. So though CB Desmond King can’t offer exact detail on what the Houston Texans are prepared to do this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, anything nugget of information he can give the team is valuable. QB Kenny Pickett is taking full advantage of having a former Texan like King on the team. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Pickett said he’s talked with King for any information he might have.

“Yeah, obviously his previous stint there,” he said via video from freelance reporter Amanda Godsey. “His locker is right next to mine. Talked to him a little bit yesterday and throughout practice this week. I’ll just pick his brain a little bit. Not too much, not over the top where I’m thinking too much. But little tidbits that will help me.”

King played for the Texans from 2021 until being cut this August. With a new coaching staff, this past offseason will offer up the most valuable information on what head coach DeMeco Ryans and company like to run along with some intel on the players the Texans have and their strengths and weaknesses.

Signed by the Steelers at the end of August, King dressed for the first time in Sunday night’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He served as the team’s starting kick returner but did not field a kick, each Raiders boot sailing over his head for a touchback. It’s rare for Mike Tomlin to even put a defensive player on kick returns, King becoming the third player to do it after Allen Rossum and Justin Gilbert, but his experience there was valuable and gave him the nod over WR Calvin Austin III.

Often, the intel a player can provide is limited and overstated. In AFC North matchups, for example, there aren’t many secrets. But this game is a little different. With a new coaching staff and a Texans’ team the Steelers haven’t played since 2020. Anything King can offer is valuable.

Of course, the same works in the other direction. Houston has a couple of ex-Steelers in CB Steven Nelson and OL Kendrick Green while DT Khalil Davis and WR Steven Sims are on the practice squad. They’re having the same conversations Pickett is having with King. Ultimately, it’s not going to make much of a difference in this game but in a sport where the difference between winning and losing is razor thin, any chance to learn more about the opponent is one worth taking.