‘They’re Gonna Let You Know That Their Presence Is There:’ George Kittle Ready For Physical Matchup With Steelers Sunday

Sometimes in the NFL, referring to players as “high effort” can be code for “not all that talented.” However, when San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle was asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers defense and edge rushers at his press conference, he used the word effort but was quick to state that the defense “put good stuff on tape,” according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

“They want to out-effort you,” Kittle said. “The Steelers are known for playing bully ball, that’s what they want to do. They want to out-physical you, they want to hit you, nothing dirty, but they’re gonna let you know that their presence is there. They’re gonna be physical with you, overly physical… We’re a physical football team, so I’m really looking forward to this competition.”

It’s no secret that physical defense is part of Pittsburgh’s DNA. Sure, there have certainly been star offensive players throughout the team’s history. Some of the most iconic moments in Steelers history have been on the offensive side of the ball like Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception or Hall of Fame QB Ben Roethlisberger finding WR Santonio Holmes for the Super Bowl-winning touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Yet it’s the memories of the Steel Curtain defense, Hall of Famers like CB Mel Blount, DT “Mean” Joe Greene, LB Jack Ham, LB Jack Lambert, S Troy Polamalu, S Donnie Shell, and CB Rod Woodson, that have come to almost define who the Steelers are. It’s in the lifeblood of the organization, and as part of the continuity that essentially is Pittsburgh, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that head coach Mike Tomlin wants his defense playing that way in 2023.

Now it’s players like LB T.J. Watt, DT Cameron Heyward, and S Minkah Fitzpatrick who have continually pushed the defense to higher levels. Then when general manager Omar Khan brought in LB Kwon Alexander, the physical intensity was ratched up even further. He may have gotten fined in the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was evident throughout his Steelers preseason debut that he brings a physical edge.

So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that San Francisco is anticipating a physical battle come Sunday afternoon. It’s a good bet that Kittle will be seeing players like Watt, LB Alex Highsmith, Alexander, and Fitzpatrick throughout the afternoon. They’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for him as well.