‘They Are The Heart Of This Offense’: Najee Harris Stresses The Continuity Of The Offensive Line

When you watch football games, your eyes naturally turn towards the football and those touching it. Most people watch the quarterback drop back to pass and throw the ball to his intended receiver or watch the running back try and make a big play with the ball in his hands.

However, the quarterback isn’t able to complete the pass to his receivers or running back getting into the open field without the help of the offensive line doing the dirty work that often goes unnoticed. The quarterbacks and running backs do notice though, as they wouldn’t be able to do their jobs and do their jobs well without the line’s efforts.

RB Najee Harris spoke about Pittsburgh’s offensive line after practice Wednesday, being asked about the importance of having four of the five starters returning from last season.

“I mean all of the guys coming back is obviously good ’cause they already got that bond,” Harris said to the media on video from Steelers.com. “They hang out all the time at practice, you know, they know exactly what they need to be for this offense. You know, they are the heart of this offense. Without them, we won’t be who we are. So, a lot of stuff rides on them and they know that. And for all ’em to have each other’s back, you know, I think that’s good for them. You know, they have had lots of time bonding with each other and that helps out a lot too.”

Head Coach Mike Tomlin mentioned earlier this offseason that Pittsburgh wasn’t bashful about their intentions to end the season last year, adopting a run-heavy approach on offense headlined by Harris and rookie UDFA RB Jaylen Warren, running behind an offensive line that found its groove in the second half of 2022. The expectation is for that trend to continue this season as Pittsburgh returned all of their starters and upgraded at left guard, signing G Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in free agency, prompting Pittsburgh to trade away G Kevin Dotson to The Los Angeles Rams.

The Steelers may have a dynamic duo of Harris and Warren in the backfield. They may have a rising quarterback in Kenny Pickett along with a plethora of receiving talent including WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens as well as TE Pat Freiermuth. Still, the offensive line will dictate how successful Pittsburgh will be in 2023, both in the running game as well as in the passing game. They went through their growing pains last season, but this unit has come together well, adding an experienced veteran in Seumalo to make the overhaul of the offensive line complete.

Sure, Pickett is going to need to step up and play at a high level for Pittsburgh’s offense to reach another level, but it all starts up front. The offensive line can take a lot of pressure off Pickett by dominating on the ground with a strong rushing attack, making opposing defenses play them honest where Pickett can pick apart the secondary should he have enough time to throw against the pass rush. Pittsburgh’s offensive line will face a tough test Week One with San Francisco coming to town. They will bring in a vaunted defensive front headlined by reigning DPOY DE Nick Bosa. Still, they look up for the challenge, hoping to play an integral role in helping Pittsburgh pull off the upset.