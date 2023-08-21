Film Room: LG Isaac Seumalo Had A Dominant Performance Against The Bills

The first-team offense didn’t see much action in Pittsburgh’s 27-15 win last Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, but the starters were efficient and effective when they were on the field. The first-team offense played seven plays in two drives, finishing with two TDs in a near-flawless performance. QB Kenny Pickett was nearly flawless as a passer, completing 3-of-4 passes for 43 yards and a TD. Much of the offense looked impressive along with Pickett, including TE Pat Freiermuth, who caught Pickett’s touchdown pass, as well as RB Jaylen Warren, who broke free for a 62-yard TD scamper.

However, potentially the best performance by the first-team offense was had by LG Isaac Seumalo, who was dominant in the limited sample size. He was Pittsburgh’s big-ticket free agent signing this offseason, inking a three-year deal worth $24 million to provide stability to the left guard spot on the offensive line. Through two preseason games, Seumalo has done just that as the veteran offensive lineman has been everything the Steelers were hoping he would be when they signed him.

The Film

On the first offensive play, you see Seumalo’s strength and technical savvy as a run blocker. Watch as Seumalo down blocks No. 92 DaQuan Jones, getting a quick chip from C Mason Cole before Cole leaves to pick up the safety. Seumalo then proceeds to torque Jones to his right, turning his shoulder away from the ball and driving him down the line of scrimmage away from the play to make a hole for RB Najee Harris to run through.

Seumalo’s highlight block of the contest came on Warren’s touchdown run on this outside zone run to the left. Seumalo gets on the move and squares up the linebacker in the second level, getting his outside arm hooked on the defender’s shoulder and proceeds to seal him off from the ball as Warren runs off Seumalo’s backside. Warren picks up a nice block from WR Diontae Johnson and beats the safety to the corner, housing it for a touchdown.

In the passing game, Seumalo was about as steady as it gets when it comes to picking up pass rushers and stalling their rush. Watch this first pass protection rep by Seumalo in the game where he has active feet and hands after the ball is snapped. He gets a good inside punch on No. 91 Ed Oliver and leverages his outside shoulder to keep him away from the pocket. That seals him off, giving Pickett time to find WR George Pickens along the sideline for the first down.

These next two reps by Seumalo in pass protection show the aggressiveness and power he plays with to win one-on-one. On the first rep below, Seumalo catches Oliver as he attempts to get into Seumalo’s torso. He stands up the defender, shoving him out of the play and into teammate LT Dan Moore Jr.

On the second play, we see Seumalo quick set Oliver right after the ball is snapped, landing a strong punch inside the defender’s shoulder as he latches onto Oliver’s other shoulder with his right hand. He then torques Oliver down to the ground, tossing him to the grass as Pickett completes the pass to Freiermuth over the middle for the touchdown.

Conclusion

Isaac Seumalo had a stellar performance against the Bills last Saturday, showing dominant play as a run blocker as well as in pass protection. He helped spring Warren on his long touchdown run and also provided great protection of Pickett on his 25-yard touchdown pass. Seumalo was steady, showcasing great technique as well as the mobility to get out in space as well as the strength and power to rag doll opposing defensive linemen out of the way.

The hope was that signing Seumalo would complete Pittsburgh’s interior offensive line makeover while rookie Broderick Jones and Dan Moore Jr. compete for the starting left tackle job to complete the overhaul of the offensive line. It looks as if the overhaul has been competed as Pittsburgh as a strong interior with Seumalo, C Mason Cole, and RG James Daniels, all being established veterans who have played well upon arriving in Pittsburgh as free agents. Moore has been playing better as of late, and RT Chukwuma Okorafor has also been reliable on the opposite side.

Steelers fans should be excited for what this offensive line can do this season, both in the running game as well as in pass protection. The starters looked stout against a strong Bills defensive front and operated like a cohesive unit while springing Warren on his touchdown run. Should the offensive line continue to mesh as the season progresses, Pittsburgh could have the makings of a top-10 running game in the league while protecting Pickett, helping him make that second-year leap in 2023.