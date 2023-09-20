Season 14, Episode 26 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest roster moves the Pittsburgh Steelers made on Wednesday morning and what they mean.

We discuss a few things related to Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick and his recent chest injury and his Monday night hit on Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb, which several analysts are claiming was dirty in nature.

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward has addressed his recent injury in his latest podcast episode, so Alex and I go over that topic for a little bit in this show.

After watching the All-22 tape from the Monday night game between the Steelers and the Browns, Alex and I recap our takeaways. We start on offense and discuss the running game, the play of QB Kenny Pickett, and the play calling by OC Matt Canada. We discuss things that must happen for the offense to get better starting on Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Alex and I then turn our collective attention to the Steelers defense based on the All-22 tape from the game against the Browns. We go over the good, bad, and ugly and spend a lot of time talking about cornerback play and stopping the run.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 66-minute episode and we get to a few listener emails to close out the show as well.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Wednesday Roster Moves, Week 2 All-22 Recap, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Listener Emails, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2371064458

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 26 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n