The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Raiders All-22, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Negative Plays, Listener Emails, & More

Season 14, Episode 29 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest practice squad roster shuffling and how two new players will be added to the unit. We find out one of those added players later in the show.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference, so Alex and I dive into the main talking points that came out of that session. We talk about Tomlin’s thoughts on team mojo, injuries heading into Week Four and much more.

Alex and I talk a little bit about Texans G Kendrick Green possibly starting against his former team on Sunday. We go over how the status of an injured Texans tackle will likely decide if Green starts on Sunday in Houston.

Alex and I make sure to wrap up the Steelers’ Sunday night road win against the Las Vegas Raiders by going over our thoughts from the All-22 tape from that contest. We talk about the running game and how it needs to improve, the progress of WR George Pickens, the overall play of the offensive line, and more.

We move over to the defensive side of the football when it comes to the Steelers’ win over the Raiders. We discuss the roles of CB Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton through the first three games and how both rookies are likely to keep their current usages in Week Four.

The Steelers are stacking the negative plays on offense through the first three weeks of the 2023 season, so Alex and I discuss that topic for a bit in this show as well.

Two former Steelers, QB Ben Roethlisberger and RB Jerome Bettis, recently reminiscenced about the 2004 AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots because of cheating on a podcast episode so Alex and I discuss that topic briefly late in this show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 69-minute episode and we get to a few listener emails to close out the show.

