Season 14, Episode 19 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference.

We go over the main talking points from what Tomlin said and that includes his thoughts on several rookies, preparations to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, overall health of the team, and much more. We also talk about the latest on 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa and his contract situation and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year possibly not playing against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Steelers brought in a few players for workouts recently, so Alex and I quickly go over that list of four. We also briefly discuss former Steelers TE Zach Gentry signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as a practice squad player.

Later in this show, Alex reveals his 2023 stat predictions for Steelers players on both sides of football. We pore over those stats, producing a few minor discussions in the process.

We review a few updates on Steelers players related to their contracts. Specifically, we cover the contracts of WR Gunner Olszewski and CB Desmond King II. I also provide a quick salary cap update on the Steelers with the start of the 2023 regular season now just a few days away.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 66-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Steelers 2023 Stat Predictions, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Nick Bosa Latest, Salary Cap Update, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2427415906

