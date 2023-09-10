TE Pat Freiermuth Questionable To Return With Chest Injury (Update)

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is questionable to return with a chest injury, per team spokesman Burt Lauten.

UPDATE (3:27 PM): Freiermuth has returned to the game.

Late in the first half, Freiermuth took a big hit in the end zone on an incomplete pass and walked to the sideline holding his midsection. Freiermuth was laid out by 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga, and was slow to get up before walking slowly to the sidelines. He returned a few plays later and caught a touchdown, but it seems as if he either re-aggravated whatever caused him to initially leave or suffered another injury at some point. The 3-yard touchdown reception is his only catch so far.

It’s been a disastrous day for the Steelers on the field, with several key injuries on top of their current 27-7 deficit. Cameron Heyward (groin) and Diontae Johnson (hamstring) have both already been ruled out, and now Freiermuth is obviously dealing with an injury that’s hampering his ability to play. Hopefully he’ll be able to return soon, but with the Steelers down by 20 they may just sit him the rest of the game.