Steelers Week Four Thursday Injury Report: TE Darnell Washington Added With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the team’s Week Four game against the Houston Texans. In today’s report, not practicing for the Steelers included: P Pressley Harvin III (right hamstring), OG James Daniels (groin), TE Darnell Washington (knee).

Limited today was WR Allen Robinson (ankle) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot).

In full was S Miles Killebrew (knee), OT Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow), TE Connor Heyward (ankle), and WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion).

Washington suffered a knee injury in Week Two but did not miss Week Three. He practiced in full yesterday so it’s unclear if this is related. We’ll see how things shake out in tomorrow’s final report but he’s a situation to monitor.

Pittsburgh added punter Brad Wing to their practice squad as insurance against Harvin’s injury. On Tuesday, Mike Tomlin said he expected Harvin to play. Wing served as the Steelers’ punter in 2014 and hadn’t punted in the NFL since 2017. He most recently spent time in the XFL. Tomorrow will also be an important day for Harvin on the injury report.

If Daniels can’t play, he will be replaced by OG Nate Herbig, signed over from the New York Jets this offseason. Pittsburgh has not had a starting offensive lineman miss a game since Kendrick Green missed Weeks 17 and 18 of the 2021 season.

Robinson and Ogunjobi are likely to play after trending in the right direction Thursday. Ogunjobi has been limited during practice since suffering his foot injury during training camp. Robinson finished out Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Killebrew, Okorafor, and Heyward are all expected to suit up this weekend.

WR Gunner Olszewski officially cleared concussion protocol and will be healthy enough to play Sunday. Whether or not the team dresses him is a different story.

Pittsburgh and Houston kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST.