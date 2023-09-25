Steelers Vs. Raiders Week 3: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with their second straight victory in primetime Sunday night, 23-18. We saw some needed improvement from the offense, along with continued playmaking on defense and by the kickers. In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and some takeaways as well.
Offense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
NONE.
Great (80+ Grades):
NONE.
Good (70+ Grades):
Four players here. The best grade on offense was LG Isaac Seumalo (77.8, 62 snaps). He played well following an underwhelming first two games, allowing only one hurry and making my notes several times for quality run blocking. Was refreshing to see double team/combo from Pittsburgh, which he was a big part of, and led to more success on the ground (105 yards). More, please.
QB Kenny Pickett (77.1, 62) encouragingly played better, going 16-of-28 for 235 yards. He had his first multi-touchdown NFL game (two), no interceptions (one dropped pick though), and 108.5 rating. Pickett made better decisions and was more accurate overall, despite having to use his mobility more (three runs, 11 yards including a sneak for a conversion) avoiding lots of pressure and taking just one sack.
WR George Pickens (74.6, 55) had another good showing, with six targets, 75 yards, and four catches, all of which went for a first down. His haul included a great 32-yard explosive crosser, great scheme for the big gain. Getting him free over the middle, including YAC (37 yards) that refreshingly continued, he had a nice toe-tap on the sideline as well. The main negative was an illegal shift penalty.
TE Pat Freiermuth (73.1, 49) had a couple catches in this one after a quiet start to 2023. Both went for 14 yards, one on a corner route for the touchdown. This came off play-action, which we’ve been clamoring for, and we saw more of this game with overall success. Hope it continues. I did note him for a poor run block late in the game though, along with a third and eight he was unable to corral (well-covered).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Only one in this tier, which is very encouraging after several landed here the first two games. This lowest grade on offense was TE Connor Heyward (32.3, 13). He graded particularly poor as a run blocker (31.6) and had a carry that was stuffed on third and one. Also, he wasn’t on the same page with Pickett on his lone target, running a double move (that seemingly could have broken). Instead the throw was short and nearly picked.
Defense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
NONE.
Great (80+ Grades):
The best grade on defense was EDGE T.J. Watt (82.7, 59). He added three quarterback hits, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and two tackles to his dominant 2023 resume. Most importantly, he provided tons of pressure (six), including three hurries, leading to several big plays for his teammates. One led to an interception, another an incompletion, and a late third-down stop that led to Las Vegas deciding to kick a field goal down eight with 2:25 in the game. Big time reason for the win.
DL Keeanu Benton (81.9, 21) had a strong game, particularly showing up with a fourth-quarter sack, winning with powerful hands. Thank goodness too with blown coverage behind it. He also pushed linemen back and drew a big holding penalty late in the game. Benton ended the night with two pressures, a hurry, the sack, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. Solid job from the rookie. LB Elandon Roberts (81.5, 17) was the third and final player in this tier. He provided three combined tackles, a hurry, and allowed one catch for six yards late in the game. Higher grade than I expected, with his strongest mark coming as a tackler (75.9).
Good (70+ Grades):
Four players here. CB Patrick Peterson (79.9, 71) was higher than expected as well. He had a misstep in zone allowing an open catch, anticipated a deep throw but couldn’t track the ball on a touchdown, missing a pass breakup. Despite a 25.0 passer rating against, he earned an 80.0 coverage grade. Hmm. The good was highlighted by his first Steelers interception (on an overthrow), and five combined tackles, including a quick recognition in coverage.
LB Mark Robinson saw his first defensive snaps (four) and earned a 79.5 grade. He provided two run stops, both going for a loss. Seeing this impact was a breath of fresh air after watching the Steelers get pummeled in run defense the first two games. So glad we saw Pittsburgh’s defense allow just 22 first-half rush yards (69 total). EDGE Alex Highsmith (77.4, 52) was solid as well, providing four pressures and two quarterback hits. He was a bit quieter after his stellar Week Two, including just one combined tackle on a successful run.
CB Levi Wallace (72.2, 67) was very up and down but had his best game by far, highlighted by some timely plays in the second half and two interceptions. One came on the final defensive play, toe-tapping the overthrow to clinch the victory. He also had a great fourth-quarter pass break-up on fourth and five. Wallace allowed two touchdowns to WR Davante Adams though and allowed eight catches on 14 targets for 104 yards. A positive for the pass defense was only two explosive plays allowed given the game circumstance.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four players here. DL Larry Ogunjobi (49.0, 49) made my notes with a good run defense/tackle on an early play, but was up and down throughout the game, which was his lowest grade (51.7) this season. He had two pressures, but only one assisted tackle, where he had plenty more opportunity in the run game. EDGE Nick Herbig (46.1, 13) was extremely quiet, notably with goose eggs across the stat sheet, and a low run-defense grade (47.2).
CB Chandon Sullivan (42.2, 18) lands here due to the huge defensive pass interference on the two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter, leading to an easy conversion. Gotta get your head around and play the ball. The lowest grade on defense was DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (34.8, eight). He was also absent from the stat sheet, and continues to struggle in run defense, while making minimal impact as a pass rusher.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
NONE.
Great (80+ Grades):
NONE.
Good (70+ Grades):
The highest grade on special teams was K Chris Boswell (79.8, 11). He was great once again, making all three field goals, highlighted by a 57-yarder that he made look like a chip shot. Fantastic game, and definitely deserved an 80-plus grade in my opinion. Miles Killebrew (79.6, 20) had two tackles, both in the fourth quarter. Mark Robinson had a solid day here to pair with his defensive performance (75.6, 20), also with two tackles. He was charted for the only missed tackle by PFF.
Pressley Harvin III was superb overall too, but inappropriately low grade again (68.6, 11). He had six punts, with four 55-plus yarders, and FIVE inside the 15 yard-line, and no touchbacks. Harvin did have one 41 yarder to the 32-yard line, that unfortunately had an 18-yard return in the fourth quarter.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
James Pierre (41.9, 20) was called for a questionable holding penalty, a large part of his grade. He did down a Harvin punt at the 14-yard line. LS Christian Kuntz (30.7, 11) graded low again for the second straight week. The lowest grade on special teams was DeMarvin Leal (29.4, three). He had the second special teams penalty, a foolish leverage infraction going for the field goal block, leading to a fresh set of downs for Las Vegas.
Desmond King was the starting kick returner.
Surprises:
1. Harvin.
2. LB Cole Holcomb (57.8, 53) played well again overall, with five combined tackles, a tackle for loss, and pass deflection. He had a couple nice run tackles (two stops, one for loss), and coverage plays, highlighted by a great hit (that was nearly penalized) forcing an incompletion. He did have a holding penalty in coverage that moved the chains (and still allowed the catch). Thought he earned a better grade.
3. WR Calvin Austin III (69.7, 45) had a great triple explosive 72-yard touchdown catch, running past the defense on a big post for a refreshing deep ball over the middle (WHAT?!). So great to see. His other catch was a screen that was stuffed. Need to see the overall connection improve with Pickett though, considering he was targeted six times. Not egregious but thought he might be higher.
Who were yours?
STEELERS VS. RAIDERS WEEK 3 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Snap Leaders Week 3: OFF-Pickett/OL. DEF-Minkah Fitzpatrick. ST-Nick Herbig.
Season: TOTAL-Patrick Peterson. OFF-Pickett/OL (sans Chukwuma Okorafor). DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.