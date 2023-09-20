Steelers Vs. Browns Week 2: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers thankfully eked out the 26-22 victory, despite a painful offensive game (only nine first downs), outscored by the defense, along with a nice game from the kickers. In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and some takeaways as well.
Offense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
NONE.
Great (80+ Grades):
NONE.
Good (70+ Grades):
Two players here. The best grade on offense was wide receiver George Pickens (77.7), highlighting the poor showing from the unit overall. He had the offenses lone touchdown, catching the wide-open slant with excellent YAC on 71-yard house call. His day included four total catches for 127 yards, getting open over the middle for another explosive 23 yarder, and led the team in targets (ten) on 46 snaps.
Running back Jaylen Warren (71.6, 23 snaps) had a couple successful runs, but just 20 yards on six attempts, and missed a pass pro assignment for a sack. He was impactful as a receiver, with 66 yards (second on the team), including an explosive 30 yarder with big YAC on one of the few third down conversions for Pittsburgh (4-14). This came in the second quarter, the Steelers first chain moving play. Encouraging YAC game from Warren (72 yards) and Pickens (68).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Several players in this tier as expected, a whopping seven to be exact, and the mean grade for Pittsburgh in the game (ouch).
Tight end Darnell Washington (47.8, 26 snaps) struggles came as a run blocker in particular, a theme for the offense in the second straight game (just 55 yards). He does deserve a bit of credit for helping as a pass blocker on Cleveland’s edge rushers, but pressures were still an issue and was not targeted as a receiver.
It was an ugly game for the o-line. Center Mason Cole (47.4, 54 snaps) graded out well as a pass blocker (64.7), but struggled in run blocking (41.4), a common theme for the unit. Guard James Daniels (45.2, 54 snaps) graded poorly in both (45.5 RBLK, 43.9 PBLK), including two pressures allowed and a QB hit. Tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (38.9, 54 snaps) had two false start penalties, at least one that was debatable, and his lower blocking grade came in the pass game (43.7), including a pressure.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett unfortunately struggled for the second straight game (35.0, 54 snaps), going 15/30 for 222 yards. He did have one touchdown, finding Pickens wide-open on the triple explosive play and a couple nice throws, but had a bad pick and a dropped interception on a poor decision throw, along with several accuracy issues again.
Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (25.6) was injured on his lone snap, making a short catch and hit hard, jarring the ball loose for the forced fumble, recovered by Cleveland. Then tight end Pat Freiermuth forced another fumble that went out of bounds, crazy play in this wild game resulting in a turnover.
The lowest grade on offense was left tackle Dan Moore, an abysmal 22.2. This included a 3.5 pass block grade (second worst in the NFL, whoof), six pressures, four hurries, and two QB hits. It is notable he did not allow a sack, considering star Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett played over 70 percent of his snaps there. Important context, but a rough outing nonetheless.
Defense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
Thank goodness for the Pittsburgh edge rushers, who took over the game and had two touchdowns. The best grade on defense and overall for Pittsburgh was Alex Highsmith (91.1, 68 snaps). He was fantastic with a pick six on the first defensive play, along with seven tackles with five stops (unsuccessful offensive play), six pressures, four hurries, a sack, and a forced fumble that led to T.J. Watt’s fumble recovery touchdown.
Great (80+ Grades):
Watt earned the second highest grade as expected (82.6, 70 snaps). His great game included a game high seven pressures, four tackles (one miss), three quarterback hits, three stops, two TFL’s, pass deflection, the fumble recovery TD in the fourth quarter for the win, and the sack to set the Steelers all-time franchise record. Should have been in the excellent tier with Highsmith, but PFF confusingly graded him low in pass rushing (71.7) and particularly as a tackler (38.3).
Linebacker Cole Holcomb (81.0, 78 snaps) had a nice game overall, particularly making plays in crunch time. A forced fumble, drew a big holding penalty, and had an awesome combined run tackle with Highsmith. He had eight combined tackles (second on the team), three stops, but missed a tackle on a short catch and explosive gain. The latter was a big struggle for the defense, with PFF charting them for 12 missed tackles (ouch).
Good (70+ Grades):
Six players in this group, starting with safety Damontae Kazee (76.8, 77 snaps). He had six solo tackles, a missed tackle, one stop, and no catches allowed on one target. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (75.2) made big plays on just 14 snaps, including a pass breakup on third down and physical coverage on the final game-deciding incompletion, debatably pass interference but ultimately no call. He did have a poor missed tackle attempt earlier in the game. We’ll likely see more snaps from him soon.
Edge rusher Markus Golden (74.9, 19 snaps) provided a sack, two pressures, two combined tackles (both stops), and one for a loss. I did note him on the ground, which allowed a scramble and third and one conversion. Defensive lineman Armon Watts (73.6, 22 snaps) had two combined tackles, both run stops, and a hurry, though he missed a sack opportunity on the latter.
Two linebackers round out this tier. Elandon Roberts (72.9, 27 snaps) played well overall, including a quick catch tackle, and highlighted by a goalline run stop (injured on the play), but returned and missed a run tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Kwon Alexander (70.2, 52 snaps) led the team with nine combined tackles, three stops, including a great run fill/tackle for loss, limiting a QB scramble, but was asked to cover a wide receiver in zone (ugh) that went for an easy conversion.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four players here, starting unexpectedly with defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (49.2, 51 snaps). He provided four combined tackles (two stops), four pressures, two hurries, a great win for a sack, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. Confusing grade.
Cornerback Levi Wallace (45.8, 78 snaps) had another poor game, with a low 31.1 run defense grade. He lost contain on a cutback triple explosive run, a would-be touchdown if safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hadn’t scooted downfield for the shoestring TD saving tackle (injured on the play). Wallace was also picked on in coverage, allowing five catches on eight targets for 56 yards, including a conversion and dropped interception on consecutive plays, and explosive 23 yarder.
Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (43.6, 28 snaps) was not nearly as impactful as his season opener, with just one tackle, one pressure, and getting washed in the run game more often. This applied even more to the lowest graded defender of the game, Isaiahh Loudermilk (29.1, 14 snaps). Cleveland was able to run for 198 yards, even after the unfortunate Nick Chubb injury, and Loudermilk was manhandled, along with a missed tackle (zero tackles) and the worst 29.8 run defense grade.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
NONE.
Great (80+ Grades):
NONE.
Good (70+ Grades):
The highest grade on special teams was kicker Chris Boswell (73.3, ten snaps) on two 50+ yard field goals, from 52 and 50 yards. Great to see PFF give him his deserved props. On the other hand, Harvin had a great game overall, but received a 53.0 punt grade. This included two punts inside the five yardline, one bouncing perfectly out of bounds at the one yardline. He also had a 61-yarder downed at the six, four punts inside the twenty, and a nice hold to get the laces around on a field goal.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two players here, long snapper Christian Kuntz (41.4, 11 snaps) and the lowest grade was Patrick Peterson (29.4, three snaps), who had another false start penalty in consecutive weeks on field goal block team. He’s had a rough start to the year, including on defense, leading the team with a whopping 85 snaps that should be reduced in my opinion.
Gunner Olszewski also had an infuriating play on a kickoff return, fielding it at the nine yardline near the sideline, toe-tapping like a receiver instead of letting the kick go out of bounds for a penalty, yet graded at 58.4 on his lone snap. Nick Herbig led the team in special teams snaps (24) for the second week, and had a 63.1 grade.
Surprise: Ogunjobi.
STEELERS VS. BROWNS WEEK 2 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.