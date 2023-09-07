Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week One: Cam Heyward Sits Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report. The two names who appeared on the Wednesday report also showed up on today’s edition, though with slight variations. According to the team, DT Cam Heyward did not practice due to a stomach issue while DT Larry Ogunjobi was limited with a foot injury.

Injury Report – Thursday, Sept. 7th

Cam Heyward – DNP (Stomach)

Larry Ogunjobi – Limited (Foot)

Heyward was limited yesterday due to what the team called rest/non injury. As of now, there’s no consideration to him actually missing Sunday’s Week One opener. However, it’s unclear if the stomach ailment is injury or illness-related. He briefly missed time in camp due to being sick.

Ogunjobi battled a foot injury towards the end of camp and he was briefly in a walking boot. He did not play in any of the team’s three preseason games.

Besides those two names, no other player was listed on today’s report. Odds are, Heyward and Ogunjobi will play this weekend, making Pittsburgh a healthy bunch to begin the year.

The Steelers will take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.