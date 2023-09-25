Steelers Open As Slight Road Favorites Against Texans

For the first time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are favored in a game. The Steelers are opening up their Week Four contest against the Houston Texans as three-point favorites, per VSiN.

Both teams are coming off Week Three victories. The Steelers took case of business Sunday night for their first road win of the season, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18. Pittsburgh’s offense looked more consistent and on-schedule with a slightly improved running game and chunk plays in the passing game, highlighted by WR Calvin Austin III’s 72-yard first quarter touchdown.

QB Kenny Pickett played his best game of the year, throwing for multiple touchdowns for the first time of his NFL career. It was the first time any Steelers quarterback had done so since Ben Roethlisberger in Week 14 of 2021. The defense was stout against the run, holding Raiders RB Josh Jacobs to just 3.6 yards per carry. The Steelers pressured QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sacking him four times, and picked him off three more, including two by CB Levi Wallace and the first in CB Patrick Peterson’s Steelers career.

The Texans are coming off their first win of the season, the first by new head coach DeMeco Ryans. They earned it by upsetting the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud threw a pair of touchdowns, and the play of their young guys has been key this season. WR Tank Dell has been electric, going for 145 yards and a score yesterday, while EDGE Will Anderson has a sack this season.

The Texans’ offensive line has held up even without LT Laremy Tunsil, who has missed the last two games due to a knee injury. His status for this weekend is unclear. Former Steelers OL Kendrick Green has started the past two games and seemingly held his own, though he was flagged for holding once yesterday.

This will be the first time the two teams have met since 2017, when Pittsburgh defeated Houston on Christmas Day, 34-6, in a game played in Houston. The Texans haven’t beaten the Steelers since 2011.

Look for a complete scouting report on Houston this Friday.

Kickoff is set for 1 PM/EST on Sunday.