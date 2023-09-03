Steelers Have Scouts At Various College Football Games, Including Penn State-West Virginia

The Pittsburgh Steelers had scouts at least three college football games this week, with scouts at the Penn State-West Virginia game and North Carolina-South Carolina game today. They also had scouts at the Florida-Utah game earlier in the week. The attendance of scouts was reported by Ben Jones of StateCollege.com, R.L. Bynum of Tar Heel Tribune and Josh Furlong of KSL Sports, respectively.

The North Carolina-South Carolina game has the most intriguing draft prospect in UNC QB Drake Maye, but Pittsburgh is highly unlikely to address the quarterback position early and get a blue-chip prospect with Kenny Pickett entrenched as their starter. But per usual, the Steelers are doing their due-diligence and having scouts at various games so they can get an up close and personal look at a number of different prospects.

With most collegiate teams starting their seasons this week, draft prospects are looking to get off to a quick start in order to impress the various scouts in attendance. The Penn State-West Virginia game and North Carolina-South Carolina games are both currently underway, while Utah was able to hold off Florida and defend their home turf with a 24-11 win on Thursday night.