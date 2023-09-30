Steelers Have Scout At Clemson-Syracuse Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a scout at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse for the Orange’s matchup with the Clemson Tigers today, per Emily Leiker of Syracuse.com.

Here's which teams + bowl games have scouts in the house for Syracuse-Clemson this morning: – Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants (2)

– Pop Tarts Bowl, Gator Bowl, Reese's Senior Bowl — emily leiker (@emleiker) September 30, 2023

Syracuse has an intriguing draft prospect in Oronde Gadsden II, the son of former NFL wide receiver Oronde Gadsden, but he won’t suit up today as a foot injury ended his season. The elder Gadsden actually spent time with the Steelers in the 1996 offseason, but the bulk of his NFL production came with the Miami Dolphins, where he had a career-high 803 yards in 1999. His son is a 6-5, 210-pound hybrid WR/TE who had 61 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns last year.

He had seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown in two games before being knocked out for the year.

Clemson is the more intriguing team, with a number of prospects who could fit the Steelers. They’ve been linked to LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and LB Barrett Carter, but the Tigers have a plethora of draft prospects. S Andrew Mukuba and CB Nate Wiggins are potential Day Two picks, while DTs Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis are filling the void on the interior left by Bryan Breese, a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Trotter and Carter are both off-ball linebackers, and with that being a position that’s had seemingly endless turnover in Pittsburgh over the past few seasons, it would be nice if they could find a long-term solution in the upcoming draft.

Either one of them would be a nice addition to the Steelers inside linebacker corps, with Trotter racking up 23 total tackles, including five for a loss, in four games this season. Carter has 18 tackles, with 1.5 coming for a loss. Last season he had 73 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

It wouldn’t be a surprise for Pittsburgh to draft someone from Clemson in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Steelers are one of the most active teams when it comes to taking advantage of in-person scouting, and today will be no different as they get a look at a Clemson team that’s been among the better programs in terms of churning out NFL talent over the past few seasons. Syracuse is a good team in their own right, sitting at 4-0 this season and looking to stay undefeated against a Tigers team that’s tripped up a few times en route to a 2-2 start.