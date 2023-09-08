Steelers Among Ten Best Teams In The Athletic’s Future Power Rankings

The Athletic released their future power rankings today, put together by former NFL general manager Randy Mueller along with Mike Sando. The rankings were determined by considering a team’s quarterback, head coach, payroll and ownership in that order, judging their success over the next three years. The teams were broken up into categories using stock market jargon, with “blue chip” being the best. The Pittsburgh Steelers fell into the third-best category, landing in the “preferred” category alongside the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers.

Pittsburgh came in behind the three blue-chip teams in the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills, in addition to a value team in the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mueller, who worked with Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan in New Orleans, praised Khan and the front office.

“GM Omar Khan comes from the salary cap side and does a good job deferring to the football guys he trusts (they worked together in New Orleans years ago, including when I was GM there). Khan is sharp and can ask the right questions to keep everyone accountable. This franchise has stable ownership, and an improving and talented QB to go with a top-five head coach,” Mueller wrote.

Sando thinks QB Kenny Pickett can keep the Steelers among the better teams in the league.

“Quarterback uncertainty and Kevin Colbert’s retirement as GM were threats to Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons. It’s looking like the franchise could be on solid enough footing in those two areas for the team to remain among the best.”

It’s no surprise to see the Steelers ranked among the better teams in the league in these rankings. Pickett is an emerging young quarterback who is looking to ascend in his second season in the league, Pittsburgh has one of the best defenses in the league (although that wasn’t considered) and Mike Tomlin is among one of the best coaches in the NFL.

In addition, Omar Khan offered a nice breath of fresh air in the general manager seat, being aggressive in revamping the team’s roster this offseason to make them as complete of a team as they’ve been in years.

Honestly, the categories that were considered hurt Pittsburgh and are a reason they aren’t higher. Besides not taking into account their defense, we aren’t looking at the roster-building component where Pittsburgh will have an edge due to Pickett still being on a rookie contract during the time frame considered. That’s something that could push the Steelers ahead of a team like the Cincinnati Bengals who just made QB Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Either way though, it’s nice to see the Steelers up as one of the ten best teams in the league. The off-the-field buzz has been there for Pittsburgh in recent weeks, and this season they have to go and justify it on the field. This team should win a playoff game this season, and the path to that starts against the 49ers on Sunday.