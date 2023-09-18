Scouting Report: Browns Offense Brings Familiar Vibe, Improved Pedigree

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. Like last year, Josh Carney and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Josh on the players.

Today, the Cleveland Browns’ offense.

ALEX’S SCHEME REPORT

Browns Run Game

The only game harder to scout than Week One is Week Two, going off a limited and potentially fool’s gold season opener. It should be noted Cleveland’s 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals came in a heavy rain that limited both team’s passing games. The weather will be much better Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Last week, the Browns focused on their run game and used it after building up a first-half lead. In total, Cleveland ran the ball 40 times. Nick Chubb led the way with 18, backup RB Jerome Ford had 15, Deshaun Watson had five, and WR Elijah Moore had two.

While the carry share between Chubb and Ford looks close, it’s inflated by the fourth quarter garbage time. Through the first three quarters, Chubb had 16 carries compared to Ford’s four. They were a run-heavy team even before sitting on their lead. The weather had an impact but through the first three quarters, they had 17 first down runs compared to nine passes.

It’s worth noting both of Moore’s rushes came on 1st and 10. One of them went for 19 yards, a perimeter run he cut all the way back to the opposite sideline, creating something out of nothing.

As a team, the Browns had ten runs of 10-plus yards, easily the most in the league and four more than second place. So they ran early, often, and were effective overall.

Schematically, it’s a varied system. The first snap of the game, they came out and motioned Moore into the backfield with Chubb aligned at fullback and ran FB counter/belly. There’s a lot of wrinkles here.

Of course, their outside zone scheme remains. Aiming point is the tight end and Chubb has a great feel for zone runs, knowing how and when to cutback if the frontside stretch isn’t there based on how the defense flows.

And watch out for them running on third and medium. Though it’s become popular and effective, I wouldn’t Mug the linebackers into the A gaps. Cleveland counters well by running the ball and pinning those ‘backers inside. Here, they run G-Lead and the ILBs can’t scrape, a big hole created for Chubb behind the frontside guard pulling.

Last point. Alert empty in the red zone. Watson had a QB draw for a rushing score out of empty against the Bengals. He also tried to scramble on the team’s first two third downs of the afternoon so containing him with good rush lane integrity

Some other quick stats. The Browns weren’t situationally efficient in their Week One win. While they were 2-for-3 in the red zone, they were just 4-for-14 on third down and they lost the turnover ball -2. Fun fact. They’re the first team since the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars to be -2 in turnover margin and still win by 21-plus points.

Browns Pass Game

Watson was limited in Sunday’s game as the weather and lead had Cleveland focus in on the running game. On the day, Watson went 16-for-29 for 154 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Watson didn’t look sharp and missed on two deep balls and three curls that died short of its target. But I’ll have Josh explain the individual below. Watson was also sacked three times. He’s now been sacked at least three times in each of his last three games.

Despite a fairly limited number of passing attempts, Watson threw to nine different receivers. Moore and Amari Cooper led the way with seven targets each while Chubb had four receptions on four targets. Last year, he had only two games with four or more targets and only one game with four or more catches so he got involved in the passing game more than he has been used in the past.

As has been the team’s personality, they pair their stretch run game with playaction boots quite often. Watson’s mobility to get on the move with quick throws in the flats to pick up solid yardage on first down.

While it’s hard to draw tendencies based off just the one game, I have to point out one play. It’s a wild one. Nick Chubb as the Wildcat QB is normal enough. But Watson is sidecar and receives the handoff, pivots around, and fires deep to Moore. Should’ve been a touchdown. Some people asked why this play was legal, if it should’ve been considered a forward handoff, but the refs didn’t throw a flag here.

In their two-minute drill, alert empty and bunch sets. Those seem to be their go-tos. Create free releases and spread the field horizontally.

Josh’s Individual Report

It’s Browns week, Steelers fans!

For the second time in the last three regular season games, the Steelers will match up with the AFC North rival Browns at Acrisure Stadium, this time on Monday Night Football.

The Browns are riding high after a dominant win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One and are feeling good about the offense entering Year Two with quarterback Deshaun Watson under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While Cleveland remains a run-heavy offense, Watson is more comfortable in the scheme and has some football under his belt again after sitting out a whole season in Houston.

His arm still looks rather strong and his accuracy is improving overall.

Watson’s timing in Cleveland looks a lot better, and he’s more confident driving the football. That’s a terrific throw in poor conditions in Week One against the Bengals to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on the sideline. Great touch to get it over Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, and good pace to get it to Peoples-Jones in time to get his feet down for the big catch.

The Browns run a lot of timing routes to get Watson into rhythm early, and then they are going to try and confuse the secondary and the linebackers with a bunch of crossing routes. They had a ton of success with it last season and had guys open in Week One, but Watson misfired in the rain a few times.

Though Amari Cooper is unlikely to play in this game, you can expect guys like rookie Cedric Tillman and veteran trade addition Elijah Moore to step in and work across the formation.

Cleveland schemed up some real openings on crossing routes.

If Watson is able to stay on time and in rhythm, he should be able to read the field quite well.

Add in his legs and he’s a dangerous quarterback back there for Cleveland.

The Browns schemed up some designed runs for Watson in Week One, adding a new wrinkle to Cleveland’s offense.

Watson is a great athlete with good vision and feel. He’s very dangerous on the move, whether he is running or throwing.

While Watson is drawing a lot of the attention on the field this season as people watch to see if he can get back to the Houston Watson and lift Cleveland to new heights, this is still Nick Chubb’s offense.

He is so good in the zone blocking scheme the Browns use. He has great vision and feel and really sets up his blockers well.

He’s a load in space, too.

When it comes to stopping Cleveland’s challenging attack, you have to win at the point of contact. If not, Chubb will get rolling and then it’s going to be a long, long day against Cleveland.

For my money, he remains the best pure running back in the NFL, period. Guys like Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are flashier and bigger names, but Chubb is incredible.

Kareem Hunt is no longer on the team, so the Browns have turned to second-year running back Jerome Ford to be the backup to Chubb. He had 15 carries in Week One against Cincinnati, helping salt the game away against the Bengals in the second half. However, he did have one fumble in the win, so something to monitor there.

As I stated earlier, looks like Amari Cooper will be out for this one after suffering a groin injury in the final practice of the week on Saturday. That’s a huge blow to Cleveland. Elite route runner, dynamic after the catch.

That puts a big emphasis on Peoples-Jones, Moore and Marquise Goodwin for Cleveland, and rookie Cedric Tillman will have to step up.

Moore will be used in a lot of different ways for Cleveland. He had two carries in Week One and Mike Tomlin mentioned in his weekly show that the Browns use him like Deebo Samuel. A lot of manufactured touches in space to let his impressive abilities take over.

I expect him to have a heavier workload in Week Two against Pittsburgh.

At tight end, David Njoku has really come into his own. He’s become a solid blocker and is a dynamic weapon in the passing game for Cleveland. He’s still developing chemistry with Watson, but he’s a good route runner with great hands and has a knack for finding himself open.

Quietly, Harrison Bryant is a solid No. 2 TE. Great hands, very tough, continuing to improve as a blocker. He’s become a security checkdown for Watson when on the field. The quarterback very clearly trusts him. They’ll look to exploit some mismatches on linebackers Monday night with Bryant.

Watch out for veteran No. 3 TE Jordan Akins, too. He was Watson’s top tight end in Houston and was added this offseason in free agency to bring another weapon into the fold. He didn’t get much work in Week One, but with Cooper out he might get some more work for the Browns.

Up front, Cleveland might be the best in the league, even without right tackle Jack Conklin. Here’s how I expect them to line up left to right on Monday night:

LT — Jedrick Wills

LG — Joel Bitonio

C — Ethan Pocic

RG — Wyatt Teller

RT — Dawand Jones (rookie)

Wills and Jones will have their hands full with Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. Highsmith has had Wills’ number in recent years, while Watt gets a shot at a fourth-round rookie making his first career start. Jones also talked a little smack earlier in the week stating Watt leaves his chest open and can be beaten that way.

Good luck.

Bitonio and Teller catch a break this week without Cameron Heyward. The guard tandem is the best 1-2 punch at the position in the league. Teller is an absolute mauler and looks to bury defenders, while Bitonio is that quiet, steady piece that finds a way to get better and better at this point in his career.

These guys flourish on the move.

Pocic has settled nicely in Cleveland. It helps playing between two elite guards, but he’s held his own and fits well in the zone scheme with his athleticism.

On special teams, Cleveland seems to be settled at kicker after trading for Dustin Hopkins after final roster cuts. The Browns had to do that after second-year kicker Cade York — whom the team spent a fourth-round pick on in the 2022 NFL Draft — flamed out in the preseason. What a mess.

Punter Corey Bojorquez has an incredible leg. He can flip the field from anywhere. Massive, massive leg strength as a punter. Problem is, he’s good for a shank or two a game. But when he gets ahold of one, look out.

Ford will serve as the kick return for the Browns. He’s a real load in the kicking game. Has great home run speed but will also dish out punishment on returns. Peoples-Jones is the punt returner. He had some success in Week One against the Bengals in poor conditions and can really rip off a big return in big spots.

He’s rather shifty with the football in his hands and is a sneaky explosive weapon.