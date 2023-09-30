Scouting Notebook: Top Games To Watch And Prospects To Look For (Week 5)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several high-profile games as well as players in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2024 NFL Draft and specifically how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#8 USC at Colorado 12:00PM EST Fox

After getting humbled on the road at Oregon last weekend, the Colorado Buffalos face another tough test Saturday as they host the USC Trojans to kick off the action.

The Trojans have a host of draft prospects, including S #7 Calen Bullock. Bullock is a talented junior prospect, having great size at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds as well as the athleticism to be a great positional fit at safety. He’s a willing hitter in run support and does a good job in coverage, matching up with tight ends and running backs in man while having the fluidity and range to cover zones. He has one interception and four pass deflections this season and will look to add to his count Saturday against Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

USC Calen Bullock might be the best deep field defender in the country. Has great instincts and vision paired with elite range and ball skills. His first pick of 2023 was a beauty against Arizona State. Watch him climb the 🪜 pic.twitter.com/7Gb4RvZDz1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 26, 2023

For the Buffalos, keep an eye on WR #10 Xavier Weaver. Weaver got off to a blazing start this season, going over 100 yards in his first two games against TCU and Nebraska. He nearly cracked the century mark against Colorado State and caught nine passes for 75 yards last week against Oregon. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound redshirt senior is a slender pass catcher who does a good job working vertically down the field and making plays after the catch. Another big performance could show scouts that Weaver’s production isn’t a fluke in what could be a shootout in Boulder.

#24 Kansas at #3 Texas 3:30PM EST ABC

The Jayhawks travel to Austin on Saturday afternoon, attempting to knock of the third-ranked Longhorns. For the Jayhawks, one player who considered declaring last year was S #1 Kenny Logan Jr. Logan is a fifth-year senior with plenty of starting experience as well as production, having two 100-tackle seasons heading into this year as well as four forced fumbles, six interceptions, and 14 pass deflections. He possesses good size and gets involved as a run defender while having the speed and instincts to cover well on the back end. He will be tested this weekend against Texas’ high-flying passing attack, but Logan is shaping up to be a quality middle-round prospect.

Kansas senior S Kenny Logan Jr is one of the top safety prospects in CFB Rangy backend speed (watch the clip!) AND effective/willing downhill in run support and defending alleys 6'0 210lbs w/ 4.4 speed & over 400+ special team snaps (kick returning ++). Tackling machine in 2021 pic.twitter.com/s4GzywLxtG — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) July 29, 2022

For the Longhorns, keep an eye on LB #41 Jaylan Ford. Ford is also a senior and likely a mid- to late-round prospect who had a breakout season in 2022, totaling 119 tackles along with two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and two pass deflections. He’s off to a strong start this season, already having two picks while serving as the man leading the charge in the middle of the Longhorns’ defense. Ford has good size, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 242 pounds with decent athleticism and good instincts. His playmaking in coverage will catch the eyes of NFL teams and should be around the football a lot in this one.

Jaylan Ford INT 5 yard at Baylor

Sept 23, 2023#HookEm pic.twitter.com/BcUi8tfh15 — Longhorn🤘Highlights (@LonghornClips) September 29, 2023

Iowa State at #14 Oklahoma 7:00PM EST Fox Sports 1

The Cyclones head into Norman to battle the Oklahoma Sooners one last time in Big 12 Conference play. The Cyclones have a few draftable prospects, including CB #2 T.J. Tampa. Tampa is a big, long senior, standing 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with the measurables to match up with the bigger, more physical receivers on the outside. He only has two career interceptions, but Tampa has that skill set to blanket No. 1 wide receivers and make their lives difficult on the outside. He will get tested in this one against Oklahoma’s passing attack, making for a great film study when it comes time for draft season.

For the Sooners, be sure to watch OT #60 Tyler Guyton. The 6-foot-7, 327-pound junior has all the size and length you’d want in a starting NFL offensive tackle, boasting the wingspan to land punches on defenders early in the set as well as the size and strength to move bodies off the line of scrimmage in the running game. He was an H-back/tight end for TCU just two years ago, having packed on the size while still maintaining the athleticism you desire in your bookend tackles. He’s still raw, but there is a lot to like on tape as he continues to develop.

Watch the recovery and finish from #Sooners RT Tyler Guyton here. 👀🥞 pic.twitter.com/HKsANbBdXy — Alex King (@AKing_Evals) December 30, 2022

#11 Notre Dame at #17 Duke 7:30PM EST ABC

The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame look to rebound after a tough loss last weekend as they take on a ranked Duke squad in Durham. OT Joe Alt gets all of the headlines but watch RT #54 Blake Fisher, who is an intriguing prospect in his own right. Fisher stands 6-foot-6, weighs 310 pounds and is a people mover in the running game, having the strength and size to get after it up front. He also slimmed down from last season to help improve his pass protection, becoming a bit quicker in his sets to match pass rushers. A potential mid-round pick, Fisher is a player to watch as a developmental tackle who could kick inside to guard at the next level.

The Blue Devils have their own NFL hopeful at offensive tackle in #62 Graham Barton. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound senior has developed into quite the starter for Duke over the last four seasons, playing in six games as a true freshman before becoming a full-time starter at left tackle as a sophomore. He had a rough 2021 season, surrendering six sacks, but he rebounded last year by allowing only two. Barton shows great desire, footwork, and aggressiveness as a run blocker while also being a sound pass protector. He has a steady floor that will likely have him hear his name called in the first few days of the draft.

Duke’s offensive line helping rip open some major running lanes tonight. Left tackle Graham Barton (#62) washes the DE out to clear the hole for the pullers and RB. Barton is one of the top OL prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/1yh8T3skDf — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 5, 2023

#7 Washington at Arizona 10:00PM EST Pac-12 Network

The Huskies travel to Arizona to take on the Wildcats after cruising to a big win last weekend against Cal. The player to watch on Washington’s defense is EDGE #8 Bralen Trice. The 6-foot-4, 274-pound junior turned heads last season as a sophomore, posting 10 sacks. However, Trice has yet to record a sack this season through four games, bringing to question whether that production was a fluke. Trice certainly has NFL talent, having the speed/power combination to overwhelm offensive tackles in his pursuit of the quarterback. He needs to show he can do it again in 2023 to justify potential first-round draft capital. That can start this weekend as he returns to his home state.

Start talking about Bralen Trice (Washington #8). You’ll thank me later. pic.twitter.com/9f9Soll0nV — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) October 6, 2022

OT #77 Jordan Morgan is the name to watch for the Wildcats as the fifth-year senior is recognized as one of the better tackle prospects in the draft class. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder got some action with Arizona in 2019 and became a full-time starter in 2021, having started the last three seasons at left tackle. He has all the tools to become a good pass protector, but just needs more consistency as there are times on tape where his technique starts to wane. He’s going to face a tough Huskies pass rush Saturday night, meaning he’ll have to bring his A game to impress scouts and improve his draft stock.