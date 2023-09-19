Schefter: Kareem Hunt Visiting Cleveland Browns

After Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cleveland Browns 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night, the team is hosting a familiar face in RB Kareem Hunt for a visit today. Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the news.

Kareem Hunt is currently visiting with the Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

Hunt spent the past four seasons in Cleveland, running for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns while also serving as a receiving threat out of the backfield. He played behind Chubb, but with Chubb now out for the season Hunt could assume a similar role alongside second-year running back Jerome Ford.

Ford impressed last night, with 16 carries for 106 yards, including a 69-yard scamper that would’ve been a touchdown if not for an impressive shoestring tackle by Minkah Fitzpatrick. He also contributed a receiving touchdown in the second quarter. Hunt might not be ready to go right off the bat, so Ford could still serve as Cleveland’s lead back. If he impresses, it’s a role he could maintain with Hunt returning to a complementary role.

Hunt’s had interest from teams around the league but has yet to find a home with two weeks of NFL games now completed. A reunion with a team that knows him well in Cleveland could make a lot of sense for both parties.

In addition to hosting Hunt for a visit, the team has reportedly checked in on Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers, who the team is looking to trade for the second year in a row. Jordan Schultz reported that Cleveland was one of a few teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, who have checked with the Rams on Akers’ status.

Sources: Several teams have checked in with the #Rams about a potential Cam Akers trade – including the #Buccaneers, #Ravens, #Raiders and #Browns – among others. It’s still possible Akers gets released (salary reasons), but the team is actively shopping him and he’s more than… pic.twitter.com/ZZ3KZJJIvD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 19, 2023

The Browns don’t have much depth behind Ford, with recent trade acquisition Pierre Strong Jr. (who had a touchdown against Pittsburgh last night) serving as his backup.

We’ll see if a reunion with Hunt is in the cards or if the Browns go in another direction. They could also just decide they’re comfortable with what they have, too.