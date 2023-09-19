Schefter: Kareem Hunt Visiting Cleveland Browns

After Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cleveland Browns 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night, the team is hosting a familiar face in RB Kareem Hunt for a visit today. Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the news.
Hunt spent the past four seasons in Cleveland, running for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns while also serving as a receiving threat out of the backfield. He played behind Chubb, but with Chubb now out for the season Hunt could assume a similar role alongside second-year running back Jerome Ford.
Ford impressed last night, with 16 carries for 106 yards, including a 69-yard scamper that would’ve been a touchdown if not for an impressive shoestring tackle by Minkah Fitzpatrick. He also contributed a receiving touchdown in the second quarter. Hunt might not be ready to go right off the bat, so Ford could still serve as Cleveland’s lead back. If he impresses, it’s a role he could maintain with Hunt returning to a complementary role.
Hunt’s had interest from teams around the league but has yet to find a home with two weeks of NFL games now completed. A reunion with a team that knows him well in Cleveland could make a lot of sense for both parties.
In addition to hosting Hunt for a visit, the team has reportedly checked in on Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers, who the team is looking to trade for the second year in a row. Jordan Schultz reported that Cleveland was one of a few teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, who have checked with the Rams on Akers’ status.
The Browns don’t have much depth behind Ford, with recent trade acquisition Pierre Strong Jr. (who had a touchdown against Pittsburgh last night) serving as his backup.
We’ll see if a reunion with Hunt is in the cards or if the Browns go in another direction. They could also just decide they’re comfortable with what they have, too.