Rookie Report – Steelers Vs. Raiders

Throughout the season, I will be looking at the rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.

Week 1 vs Raiders

Active Players

#77 Broderick Jones (Round 1) – Five special teams snaps

Jones was limited to special team snaps on the field goal kick squad. Some people are clamoring for him to join the starting offense, but that time has not come yet.

2022 Regular-Season Totals – Four offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps

#24 Joey Porter, Jr. (Round 2) – 27 defensive snaps, six special teams snaps, two solo tackles

Porter has seen his defensive snaps increase each of the first three weeks from seven to 14 to 27. A lot of that came in the second half after Levi Wallace got banged up. About three quarters of his snaps came on the left side of the defensive formation.

Approximately seven of his coverage snaps were in Cover 3 as the deep outside corner and he had one play where he looked to rotate to a more safety-like position. He played press man and trail man most of the time. He had a nice jam of Davante Adams and was targeted twice. Once came on a shallow crosser in man coverage where Adams plucked the ball off the turf. The other was in zone on a short pass late in the second quarter. Those two plays resulted in his two tackles as well.

He got beat of the line once on a delayed release by the receiver but overall, he has looked solid. Doesn’t seem to be overmatched anyway. I’d imagine his confidence is increasing with each week.

2022 Regular-Season Totals – 48 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps, three tackles, one PBU

#95 Keeanu Benton (Round 2) – 21 defensive snaps, one special teams snap, one sack, one TFL, one solo tackle.

Benton has gotten consistent work so far with his snap counts in the 20s every week. He saw action as the 0 tech over the center, the 1 tech shading the center and the 3 tech shading to the outside of the guard. Just three of his snaps were against the run.

He displayed solid push on an early pass rush and used a lot of club/swim moves on his pass rushes. He showed solid quickness as the looper on a stunt but could use some work as the penetrator to open space for the looper.

His pass rush picked up pace in the second half. He earned his first career sack with a quick swim over the center. I can’t remember seeing a Steeler nose tackle be that quick in the last few years. He followed that up getting close to two other sacks with one drawing a holding penalty.

Against the run he looked a little out of control at times, including losing sight of the ball on one play. I’d like to see him play some more two gap to stack and shed blockers. A good game overall for him.

Trio of Benton Pass Rushes

2022 Regular-Season Totals – 78 defensive snaps, two special teams snaps, six tackles, two solo, one sack, one TFL.

#80 Darnell Washington (Round 3) – 29 offensive snaps, nine special teams snaps

Washington got the start with the team opening in 12 personnel. In the passing game he had one solid pass-protection rep and was not targeted. His routes included four short curls, two in the flat and a shallow cross that he really felt like he was open. I liked his movement in the scramble drill working with the quarterback while maintaining good space in the zone coverage.

As a run blocker, I felt he was solid overall. I appreciate his effort to sustain and finish blocks. He had some good reps against guys like Maxx Crosby and Isaac Rochell. Several of his blocks were backside hinges and the one cut block he tried was a miss.

On one play, where he motioned to the left, he looked like a rookie. He got too wide when he settled allowing Crosby to get inside and he then ran into teammate Pat Freiermuth in the backfield. Luckily it didn’t hurt the play.

Be sure to check out Jonathan Heitritter’s Film Room on Washington’s performance.

2022 Regular-Season Totals – 79 defensive snaps, 26 special teams snaps

#51 Nick Herbig (Round 4) – 13 defensive snaps, 22 special teams snaps

Herbig’s playing time remained consistent hitting double-digit snaps once again with all but one coming on the left side. Against the pass, he had just a couple of pass rushes. The first was a solid inside spin and the second he took a square chip from the running back that stunted his momentum. He also had three plays in the curl/flat zone in coverage.

Against the run, I was impressed by his mental processing. He made a quick read to get inside on an early run. He was a willing defender, taking on a pulling lineman to set the edge. Late in the game he had a solid stack and shed to be in position to make a play.

2021 Regular-Season Totals – 46 defensive snaps, 66 special teams snaps, four tackles, two solo.

#74 Spencer Anderson (7th) – Did not enter the game.

Rookie of the Week – Benton (Week 3)

2023 Rookies Of The Week

Week 1 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 2 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Week 3 – NT Keeanu Benton

Inactive for Week 2 – None

Practice Squad – #79 OL Joey Fisher (UDFA SF), #40 OLB David Perales (UDFA PIT), #15 WR Jacob Copeland (UDFA TEN), #85 WR Duece Watts (UDFA GB)

Reserve/Injured – #27 DB Cory Trice Jr.