Ranking The Position Groups On Steelers’ 53-Man Roster

Throughout the offseason here at Steelers Depot, I like to put together a series called Ranking The Rooms: AFC North, taking a look at how position groups stack up against each other within the division.

In case you missed how that turned out this offseason leading to the ranking of the four teams in the AFC North, you can view that here.

With the season opener just six days away at Acrisure Stadium between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, I decided to put a slight twist on that series, ranking the Steelers’ position groups on the 53-man roster.

After a great offseason from GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl, the Steelers have their deepest, strongest roster in years. How does it all stack up against each other?

Glad you asked. Let’s take a look.

No. 1 — EDGE

Earlier in the offseason, I was rather concerned with the EDGE position behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, especially after drafting the undersized Nick Herbig in the fourth round and planning to start him out at EDGE defensively.

Then, Khan signed veteran Markus Golden in the summer and Herbig blew up in training camp and the preseason, turning my concerns into a downright terrible take. Ahead of the 2023 season, the depth the Steelers have at the EDGE position is rather remarkable.

For a position group that has such great importance to the Steelers — it’s really the engine of the 3-4 defense — the group has done a complete 180-degree turn behind Watt and Highsmith, going from a major unknown and serious question mark into arguably the strength of the team overall. We’ll see what happens to the group once the pads come on, but so far the position group looks very promising. What a development.

No. 2 — TE

The tight end room in Pittsburgh is very deep, even with the surprise release of veteran Zach Gentry as part of final cuts.

Pat Freiermuth is a star-level tight end for the Steelers and should be a No. 2-type weapon for the Steelers in the passing game. He’ll likely have more targets than George Pickens will. Freiermuth and quarterback Kenny Pickett have a strong relationship through the air, and that connection should only blossom in 2023.

Behind Freiermuth, the Steelers have an otherworldly talent in rookie Darnell Washington. The third-round draft pick is going to be an impactful in-line blocker for the Steelers right away and will be a red zone nightmare for opposing defenses to deal with. Then there’s the true football player in Connor Heyward. He’ll wear a number of hats for the Steelers offensively in 2023, but he hangs his hat at tight end — for now. He came on very strong down the stretch in 2022 as a receiving weapon, and that’s only going to grow into a bigger role in 2023.

Great room overall.

No. 3 — iOL

The signing of veterans Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in free agency really turned this group into a strength moving forward, especially with the way Mason Cole and James Daniels played in 2022 in their first years with the Steelers.

The interior of the Steelers offensive line looks very good on paper with the three starters in Seumalo, Cole and Daniels. Herbig is good depth at both guard positions and can play some center.

Rookie seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson makes the room even better. This group really solidifies the offensive line and has things looking up for the run game, too.

No. 4 — WR

A combination of Diontae Johnson and George Pickens at receiver makes any group they’re part of a very good one. Johnson remains that elite-level route runner who creates insane separation in his routes and is a heavy-target guy — a true No. 1.

Pickens is poised to break out in a monster way for the Steelers in his second season. He’s a contested-catch star, one with great body control and overall abilities in the air. Good luck trying to win with the ball in the air against him.

Then, the trade for Allen Robinson II made the room even stronger. Though he’s struggled with injuries the last two years, he’s looked really solid in training camp and the preseason and has brought a leadership aspect to the room, taking some of the pressure off of Johnson in that regard.

Second-year pro Calvin Austin III being healthy and on the field will be a monumental boost for an offense that desperately needs explosive plays.

Miles Boykin and Gunner Olszewski are solid, dependable depth in their roles.

No. 5 — QB

If Kenny Pickett takes the second-year leap that many expect entering his second season, the quarterback room will be much higher on the list than it currently is entering the 2023 season.

Pickett had a great training camp and preseason overall, generating a ton of buzz and excitement overall. He’s in complete command of the offense and exudes a confidence that’s rubbing off on teammates. Big year ahead.

Having Mitch Trubisky with his experience and skill set behind Pickett as the backup quarterback is a massive plus for Pittsburgh, as is the fact the Steelers locked him up to a long-term extension this offseason.

Then, the move to add Mason Rudolph back to the room was a great one, though it was a bit curious.

Having that type of experience top to bottom of the depth chart at the most important position in football is a job well done by Khan and Co. Now it’s up to Pickett to take a step forward.

No. 6 — iDL

Any position group led by Cameron Heyward is a great one. The Hall of Fame-caliber defensive lineman continues to play at a remarkably high level and shows no signs of slowing down in the trenches at age 34. Coming off of two straight 10-plus sack seasons, Heyward remains an elite player overall and a great headliner for the group.

Veteran Larry Ogunjobi is theoretically a very good piece opposite Heyward, but he’s been dealing with another foot injury since training camp and his overall durability is a concern. If he’s healthy though, he’s a dominant force.

Rookie Keeanu Benton came on very strong in training camp and the preseason and was a real force against the run while flashing some pass rush juice when on the field. Depth in names like Armon Watts, Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk is solid with veterans that have plenty of experience.

There’s a real concern here though with Ogunjobi and the unknown about the injury.

No. 7 — RB

Coming into the year, the 1-2 punch of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren was a strong one at the running back position.

It might be even better than expected this season, thanks to the emergence of Warren in training camp and the preseason, along with the health of Harris and the improvements in the trenches offensively made by the Steelers.

There is no running back controversy in Pittsburgh. Harris is the top back, Warren the change-of-pace guy. They work extremely well together and will be rather successful for the Steelers in 2023. Add the emergence of Anthony McFarland Jr. as true No. 3 who will see the field in 2023, the Steelers look good on paper at the position.

No. 8 — S

Earlier in the summer I ranked the Steelers’ safety room as the best in the AFC North thanks to the presence of star Minkah Fitzpatrick and veterans Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal.

I’ve soured a bit on the safety room due to concerns about depth and the durability of Kazee and Neal. Both were hurt for extended periods in training camp, and both have a long history of struggling to stay healthy in the NFL. They’re good talents overall, but injuries are a massive concern.

There’s no true depth behind Fitzpatrick, either, which is a concern in its own right. If they’re all healthy though, it’s a strong trio of safeties overall. But I’m not holding my breath that they stay healthy all season.

No. 9 — ILB

Prior to training camp, I had real concerns about depth at the inside linebacker room behind veteran free agent additions Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. Then, the Steelers signed Kwon Alexander three days into training camp, adding another fast, physical presence to the room.

Coming out of training camp and the preseason, I’m much higher on this position group for the Steelers than I once was. The trio of Holcomb, Roberts and Alexander looked very good in the preseason and really brought a much-needed presence to the defense of those old-school, downhill thumpers that the Steelers lacked in recent years.

Second-year pro Mark Robinson looked good at times, too, learning behind experienced guys that have a similar play style to him.

Losing Tanner Muse on waivers after cutdowns is a concern because that special teams presence is gone, but the top four here are very, very intriguing.

No. 10 — CB

The addition of Desmond King after final cuts gives this group a boost, but it still remains a concern for the Steelers entering 2023. Just a lot of unknowns.

Rookie Joey Porter Jr. looked good in training camp and in the preseason and should be an impactful player right away. Veteran Patrick Peterson will be that great leader for the young room and should be a steady presence, while Levi Wallace has been dependable every season in the NFL. That’s won’t change this year.

Depth is an issue though. Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley are slot corners only, and King is much better in the slot than in the boundary. There really isn’t much behind Peterson, Porter and Wallace. James Pierre remains, but he seems to have fallen slightly out of favor. This group has to stay healthy in 2023.

No. 11 — OT

Tip your cap to Dan Moore Jr. He looked really good in training camp and the preseason, elevating his game while being pushed by rookie Broderick Jones. Though he may ultimately lose his grip on the left tackle job at some point this season, there’s a good chance he’s the future right tackle for the Steelers.

Chukwuma Okorafor had a quiet training camp and preseason. Sometimes that’s a good thing, but with Okorafor he needs to be more impactful as a run blocker. A lot of attention will be paid to him in pass protection this season. He might be the weakest link in that area of the game on the offensive line.

Jones didn’t quite hit the ground running like some may have expected him to. He got a ton of work in the preseason and was a bit up and down. He’ll get there though. Plenty of time. Dylan Cook is the story of the group. He went from being cut by Tampa Bay after OTAs, to the sleeper of training camp. He earned his roster spot. Kudos to Cook.

No. 12 — Specialists

Chris Boswell seems to be the same Chris Boswell he’s usually been, which is an elite-level kicker. Just stay healthy.

The other two specialists in punter Pressley Harvin III and long snapper Christian Kuntz concern me. Harvin had a great training camp and preseason, but he’s done that before and then really struggled with consistency and varsity-level play in the regular season. There’s a reason the Steelers turned over nearly every stone at the long snapper position this offseason. Kuntz had some high snaps last season and wasn’t all that impactful getting downfield in coverage. He wasn’t really pushed in training camp, either.

Outside of Boswell, not exactly a group that inspires confidence.