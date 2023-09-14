Pittsburgh Steelers Week Two Thursday Injury Report: Diontae Johnson, Anthony McFarland Jr. Do Not Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday injury report was released by the team, and as expected WR Diontae Johnson did not practice as he continues to deal with his hamstring injury suffered on Sunday. RB Anthony McFarland Jr. also did not practice with a knee injury, a new development regarding what we’ve known about the team’s injuries.

Chukwuma Okorafor was listed as limited with a concussion, while OL James Daniels, TE Pat Freiermuth and DL Larry Ogunjobi were also limited. Daniels is dealing with an ankle injury, while Freiermuth is still nursing the chest injury he suffered during Sunday’s game. Ogunjobi has with a lingering foot injury that caused him to miss some practice time last week.

Cameron Heyward was also placed on injured reserve earlier today, and with Johnson essentially being ruled out by Mike Tomlin as well, the Steelers are a little banged up heading into their matchup with Cleveland. Outside of those two, and now potentially McFarland though, I’d expect everyone who was limited to be able to go on Monday Night.

If McFarland’s knee issue causes him to miss the game, the Steelers would likely need to add a third running back to the active roster. That could explain why RB Greg Bell was re-signed to the practice squad today. The team would also need a new primary kick returner, a role that McFarland served well in last week.