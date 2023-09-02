‘Pick The Damn Steelers’: Kyle Brandt On AFC Playoff Race

The NFL is a world of uncertainty. It’s tough to make predictions, as there is so much volatility from year to year. But the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of a few relatively safe bets over the last ten-plus years.

The last losing season the Steelers had was in 2003 when Tommy Maddox was slinging the rock. Since then, they haven’t made the playoffs every year, but they’ve been in the hunt every year.

Good Morning Football Co-Host and NFL Analyst Kyle Brandt is an advocate for picking the Steelers to make the playoffs this year on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I’m not good at picking playoff teams” Brandt admitted. “Pick the damn Steelers. Just pick them every year. It’s going to be scary, I know they didn’t make the playoffs last year. They’ve been in the playoffs seven of the last ten years. They don’t have losing seasons. They have their best player back in T.J. Watt. If you believe in Pickett, that he’s an ascending player, I do. If you don’t like picking playoff teams pick the head coach.”

If you believe in Kenny Pickett, as Brandt does, the Steelers don’t have a ton of question marks. It’s an organization that has had and has maintained success, as well as a proven coaching staff. The defense looks as formidable as ever, Pickett should have ample weapons, and even the offensive line has taken a big step forward.

Looking at the AFC as a whole, a lot of the playoff bubble teams have question marks. Quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson aren’t locks to return to their peak form. The defenses of the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins both ranked bottom ten in the league last year in terms of giving up points. Even trendy teams like the New York Jets are relying on a 39-year-old quarterback to make the adjustment to a brand-new offense.

The Steelers don’t have the notable upside of the above teams, as when picking a Super Bowl champion, most want to see a quarterback who has displayed the potential for elite play. Kenny Pickett hasn’t quite proven that yet.

But when it comes to making the playoffs, past the three or four AFC locks, the Steelers should have just as good of, if not a better chance as anyone. And while it’s just preseason, the Steelers hot start has given lots of analysts, like Brandt, a reason for additional optimism.