‘People Are Gonna Think I’m Drunk:’ Bill Simmons Believes Steelers Will Be AFC’s #1 Seed

We’ve heard enough from analysts and pundits who think the Pittsburgh Steelers will upset the San Francisco 49ers in Week One. That the Steelers will make the playoffs, heck, a handful who have picked them to win the division. But Bill Simmons’ projection trumps them all. In his latest podcast for The Ringer, he thinks the Steelers will finish the year as the AFC’s top speed.

Seriously.

“People are gonna think I’m drunk,” an apparently sober Simmons said. “I have the Pittsburgh Steelers as the one seed. I have the Kansas City Chiefs as the two seed. I have them with the same record, 12-5.”

“People are gonna think I’m drunk.”@BillSimmons and @PSchrags made their AFC playoff predictions, and Bill has the Bills, Ravens, Chargers, and Jets all MISSING the postseason. Presented by @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/DhthUkpb5h — The Ringer (@ringer) September 6, 2023

If you’re looking for a hot take, you found one.

The win total isn’t outrageous, 12 of them, but topping a rough-and-tumble AFC is taking things to another level. Pittsburgh will have to battle a tough AFC North along the way, a division the Cincinnati Bengals have won each of the last two seasons.

The Steelers have won 12 games in a season just once since 2018, going 12-4 in 2020 thanks to their 11-0 start before fading down the stretch.

While it sounds a little too over the top, if Pittsburgh can knock off the San Francisco 49ers in Week One, there may be more support in that direction. Now, we know the 49ers will have DE Nick Bosa in some capacity in this game, though they have question marks regarding TE George Kittle and their kicking situation. Regardless, beating a team that went to the NFC title game last year is a big first step. Simmons is already on the record it’ll happen, saying Pittsburgh will “lay the smackdown” on the 49ers this weekend.

The Steelers will face another key test in Week Two, a Monday night home matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh is looking to get back into the playoffs after missing last year. And they’re looking for their first playoff win since 2016. For Simmons, he thinks that chance will come Divisional Weekend after the Steelers hang out on their couches Wild Card weekend. Not because they’re eliminated but because they’re waiting their turn to see who they’ll play.

Simmons has the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns also making the playoffs from the North. He has the New England Patriots as the seventh seed. Notable teams he has missing the playoffs include the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills.

So yeah, maybe Simmons is a little drunk.