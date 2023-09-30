Patrick Peterson Believes ‘Sky Is The Limit’ For Steelers Offense After Strong Week Three

It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has not been good to start the season, scoring only four offensive touchdowns in three games. Despite this slow start, Steelers CB Patrick Peterson believes it is only a matter of time until the offense hits their stride.

“I really truly believe the sky is the limit,” Peterson said in an interview with Rich Eisen. “You know, it’s just the first quarter of the season, everybody have their ups and downs throughout the course of the season. But I believe once those guys get their stride, hit their stride, it’s gonna be a very, very hot offense to handle.”

Through three weeks Pittsburgh ranks 27th with 275 yards of offense per game. Even with a great defense, those numbers have to improve. The good news is that in last Sunday’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders the offense did seem to look better as they scored two touchdowns and totaled a season-high 333 total yards of offense.

Another point that may back up Peterson’s statement that the offense will hit its stride is the quality of the defenses they played in their first two weeks. The San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns each have top-five scoring defenses and are ranked one (Browns) and three (49ers) in yards allowed per game. In fact, the Steelers are the only team to score a touchdown against the Browns this season.

Going forward the Steelers do have some strong defenses on the schedule but they will not be going up against top three defenses week in and week out. Last weekend the Steelers offense showed the potential they they showcased in preseason, and if they can string together a few good performances in a row it could lead to a strong offense.

Tomorrow Pittsburgh takes on the Houston Texans who are allow 340.7 yards per game and 24.3 points per game, there is a great opportunity for QB Kenny Pickett and the Steelers’ offense to build momentum and turn the offensive unit that to quote Peterson, will be “hot to handle.”

Watch the full interview from The Rich Eisen Show below: