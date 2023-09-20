Pat Freiermuth Not Upset Over Lack Of Early Targets

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, there’s a lot of things missing. Lots of faces on milk cartons. Tight end Pat Freiermuth’s production is currently MIA. Held to just two catches through the team’s first two games, Freiermuth is saying all the right things and being patient that his time will come.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Freiermuth said he’ll do whatever is best for the team.

“I’m cool with whatever they ask me to do,” Freiermuth told The Trib’s Chris Adamski when asked about his lack of targets. “But that’s up for the coaches to say.”

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is ok with having so little targets so far this season pic.twitter.com/bbTyhmGULE — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 20, 2023

If there’s any bright spot, one of Freiermuth’s two receptions have found paydirt, the third-year man catching a short touchdown in Week One against San Francisco. But he’s been otherwise invisible in the passing game, just five targets on the year, and the Steelers have thrown the ball a lot in their first two games. Pittsburgh’s 76 passing attempts are seventh-most in the league. Game script isn’t the problem.

“I’m not going to stress about the targets I get so far,” Freiermuth said. “We’re two games in. Long season ahead. Obviously, we gotta get George [Pickens] going. He’s the playmaker that he is.”

With Diontae Johnson unable to return until after the bye, the Steelers need to get guys like Freiermuth involved. Pickens may have become the team’s top option, but he can’t be the only one. So far, Pittsburgh has gotten little out of its tight ends. Freiermuth has just two grabs while rookie Darnell Washington has yet to record his first NFL reception. In the run game, neither has been assets. Washington has been effective when working angles or on the backside of some runs but has also been pushed around as he works to improve his leverage and his height. Freiermuth has offered little in the run game, including this ugly rep on the backside of this first-half run. It wasn’t the team’s only problem but it’s a noticeable moment.

I'm not asking Pat Freiermuth to be Heath Miller but I'm going to need more out of him on the backside of these runs. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/CJ8rWDTlqO — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 20, 2023

Perhaps a date with the Raiders is what Freiermuth and this offense need. Las Vegas has had trouble defending tight ends through two games. In Week One, Denver Broncos tight ends combined to catch seven passes for 56 yards while the Buffalo Bills duo of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid racked up eight catches for 53 yards and a touchdown last Sunday.

In last year’s matchup against the Raiders, Freiermuth had a good outing, catching seven passes for 66 yards. That included a couple of key receptions on the Steelers’ game-winning drive, Kenny Pickett hitting Pickens in the final moments.

Getting Freiermuth involved is just one of the many things on the Steelers’ checklist as they look to rise above .500 on the year.