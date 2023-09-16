Next Man Up On Kickoff Returns For Steelers Monday Night With RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Sidelined

After playing in the 2023 regular-season opener as a third-string running back and kickoff returner, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. won’t be active for the team’s Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns because of a knee injury. With McFarland now officially ruled out for the Week Two Monday night game, the Steelers will need to decide on a new kickoff returner.

One option to replace McFarland on kickoff returns could be WR Calvin Austin III, who was the punt returner in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Austin, however, has yet to return any kickoffs in the NFL and that includes the preseason. In college at Memphis, Austin didn’t return any kickoffs in four seasons either.

Another and probably more plausible kickoff returner option for the Steelers on Monday night is obviously WR Gunner Olszewski, who figures to be active for that contest with fellow WR Diontae Johnson ruled out with a hamstring injury. Last season, Olszewski returned one kickoff for 27 yards. For his NFL career, however, he has 39 returns for 880 yards. Olszewski was a healthy scratch in Week One as one of five inactive players against the 49ers.

Olszewski is listed on the Steelers’ depth chart behind McFarland at kickoff returner, so he might end up being the choice for Monday night. Additionally, Austin is expected to have a bigger role on offense with Johnson out for the Monday night contest so the Steelers might not want to put too much on his plate.

In the regular-season opener against the 49ers, McFarland returned three kickoffs for 91 yards with a long of 34 yards. As for the punt returns against the 49ers, Austin returned one for two yards.