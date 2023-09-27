Next Man Up: Keeanu Benton, Steelers Focused On Keeping Texans QB C.J. Stroud Contained

More and more NFL teams are trusting rookie quarterbacks with starting roles, and the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud are no exception. Stroud was taken second in the 2023 NFL Draft and was named Houston’s starter before the season started.

Stroud has had a real solid start to his rookie campaign, despite the Texans’ 1-2 record. He ranks fifth in the league in passing yards, averaging over 300 per game. Stroud has also done a great job of taking care of the ball, as he has yet to record a single interception. In fact, no quarterback in the league has more pass attempts than him without an interception.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will get their first look at Stroud on Sunday. And while they are worried about his ability to make things happen with his arm, they also know to keep cognizant of his ability with his legs.

Rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton was asked about his running ability in an interview provided by Pittsburgh Sports and Amanda Godsey.

“He hasn’t really showed that in the first three game but we know that’s in his arsenal.” Benton said. “And then making sure his first reads aren’t there and then getting after him as a defensive line. Keep him contained.”

Stroud has an interesting profile as a running quarterback. He didn’t run for a ton of yards at Ohio State, but his athletic profile suggests he could. He ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at the Combine this year, not spectacular, but certainly above average for a quarterback of his size.

For Benton and the defense, it’s going to be important to keep Stroud in the pocket and prevent him from making plays outside of it. His line hasn’t done a great job of protecting him this season, giving up 3.7 sacks a game, and there’s no reason for that to change against a Steelers pass rush that has shown a return to form in 2023.

Benton picked up his first career sack against the Raiders last week and is part of an electric defense that leads the league in sacks. This defensive core has also been solid against running quarterbacks, as the Steelers haven’t given up 50 or more rushing yards to any quarterback since Tyler Huntley in Week 18 of 2021. They also haven’t giving up a rushing touchdown to a quarterback since Ryan Tannehill had one in Week 15 of 2021. Simply put, whatever they are doing to limit athletic quarterbacks has been working and expect them to get after Stroud on Sunday.