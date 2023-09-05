New Contract Details For Steelers CB Desmond King

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed veteran cornerback Desmond King to a one-year contract and the details related to that deal are now in.

According to the Tuesday NFLPA update, King signed a one-year veteran benefit contract for $1.2325 million. This deal includes a base salary of $1.08 million and a maximum qualifying signing bonus of $152,500. Because this is a veteran benefit contract, King’s 2023 salary cap charge will be just $1.0925 million.

This veteran benefit contract that King signed is the same deal that the Steelers signed OLB Markus Golden and ILB Kwon Alexander both to earlier this offseason.

King was released by the Houston Texans last week and he quickly signed with the Steelers, a team he has long wanted to play for.

Originally selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa, King has played in 95 regular season games so far during his professional career. He has registered 426 tackles, 27 for loss, nine interceptions, 33 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 16 quarterback hits so far in the NFL.

King has also returned 101 punts for 918 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 57 kickoffs for 1,283 yards so far in the NFL.

For his NFL career, King has been voted a First-Team All-Pro once. That happened in 2018 as a member of the Chargers.

King spent his last two seasons with the Texans. He had previously played for the Tennessee Titans after the Chargers traded him to that team during the 2020 season.

King will wear No. 25 for the Steelers.