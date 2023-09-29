Nate Herbig Set To Make First Start For Steelers

With starting RG James Daniels officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans because of a groin injury, Nate Herbig is slated to get his first start in a Steelers uniform in Houston this weekend.

Daniels hasn’t practiced all week, allowing Herbig to step in and get plenty of reps at right guard during practice. Herbig has yet to play an offensive snap this season, being a backup along the interior to Daniels as well as LG Isaac Seumalo and C Mason Cole. With Herbig taking Daniels’ spot in the starting lineup, it’ll mark the first time that Pittsburgh doesn’t have all five starters open a game for the first time in 20 games.

While this may be his first start for the Steelers, Herbig has made sure to stay ready since arriving in Pittsburgh.

“Just approaching every week like I’m gonna play,” Herbig said to the media on Friday via video from Steelers.com. “Just always having that mentality, being ready when my number’s called. That’s just how I’ve been approaching it since I’ve gone to the league and I’m gonna keep approaching it like that.”

Herbig has a fair amount of starting experience since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, logging 28 starts with the Eagles and Jets before coming over to Pittsburgh this spring. He was expected to compete with former Steeler Kevin Dotson for the starting left guard job before Pittsburgh signed his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Isaac Seumalo. That relegated Herbig to a swing role as the top backup on the interior offensive line.

OC Matt Canada was asked about Herbig and his prospects of starting this week on Thursday, and he spoke highly of the veteran and what he could do in Daniels’ place.

“Herbig has come in very well,” Canada said, according to official team transcript of the Steelers. “He’s a tough guy. We were excited to acquire him and have him on our offense, our roster for opportunities if this does go the wrong direction in a sense, he’ll be ready to go.”

Herbig dealt with his own injury woes in training camp and the preseason, missing time with a shoulder injury. However, he is fully healthy now and looks to help stabilize an offensive line that’s struggled, ranking near the bottom of the league in various metrics, according to Pro Football Focus.

Houston’s defensive front isn’t as talented as the ones Pittsburgh has played in recent weeks, making this an ideal time as any for Herbig to be thrust into action. Still, he will be counted on to help improve the protection of QB Kenny Pickett as well as continue to get this running game going in the right direction this weekend.