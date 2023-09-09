Mike Tomlin: ‘No Question’ That DL Javon Hargrave Would Become ‘A Dynamic Guy’ In The NFL

Making his first appearance on The mike Tomlin Show for the 2023 regular season, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sat down with Bob Pompeani to talk about the Steelers’ offseason and the team’s upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Pittsburgh this Sunday.

When talking about the 49ers, Pompeani asked Tomlin about former Steelers DL Javon Hargrave who signed with San Francisco as a free agent this offseason. When asked if Tomlin expected Hargrave would have this level of success in the league as a former third-round pick out of South Carolina State, Tomlin showed no hesitation in a player he had the privilege to coach from 2016-2019.

“No question,” Tomlin said on The Mike Tomlin Show which aired live on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Boy, you are talking about a dynamic guy, an oversized athlete, a guy that’s reputation has been really consistent at any point in his journey. I think he had 35 or 36 sacks at college. And I don’t care where you play or what level you play at, that’s significant. Kevin Colbert and I watched him firsthand up close down in Mobile when he came out. He showed up at the Senior Bowl, and those skills were very evident. It’s been evident wherever he is been. It was evident here and in Philadelphia and that’s why [San Francisco] signed him to the contract that they signed him to.”

Hargrave has been a dynamic defender every stop along the way, starting in college racking up 37 sacks and 63 tackles for loss. Still, Hargrave played for a FCS program, making some question whether that production could translate to the NFL level. He ended up falling to the third-round where Pittsburgh snagged him, getting Hargrave at an incredible value for the player that he would become for them. Hargrave would go on to play 63 regular season games in Pittsburgh (52 starts) and logged 169 total tackles, 22 TFLs, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Hargrave lobbied his strong play into a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, excelling more as a pass rusher in their scheme as he logged 23 sacks in three seasons including 11 last season. Hargrave possesses an impressive blend of strength and explosiveness, moving extremely well for his 6-2, 305-pound frame but having the strength to hold gaps against the run and overwhelm guards and centers at the point of attack.

It was sad to see a player of Hargrave’s caliber and upside leave Pittsburgh, getting the better of them last season with the Eagles as he had a career day against his former team. He’s looking to do the same thing this season in his return to Pittsburgh, paring with DL Arik Armstead to form a dynamic duo on the interior of San Francisco’s defense. Pittsburgh will have to be ready to handle Hargrave and do a better job containing him than they did in last year’s contest. Having the likes of LG Isaac Seumalo will surely help, but all five guys upfront will have to play well as a cohesive unit to prevent Hargrave from raining on Pittsburgh’s parade as a visitor on the opposite sideline.