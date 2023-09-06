Louis Riddick Sees Kenny Pickett And George Pickens Pushing For Postseason Honors

ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick has been high on Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers all offseason, and that continued today on Get Up. Riddick picked the Steelers to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and he thinks both Pickett and WR George Pickens will be in line for postseason honors.

“I think this football team is being severely underrated, that being the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kenny Pickett was voted captain in his second year, something that Ben Roethlisberger didn’t achieve in his second year in Pittsburgh. Him and George Pickens are about to go off,” Riddick said. “George Pickens is going to vie for All-Pro consideration at wide receiver, and Kenny Pickett is gonna vie for postseason consideration for a Pro Bowl berth too.”

The Pickett-Pickens connection is going to be key for the Steelers as their offense looks to take a jump in 2023. The growth of the two is going to be paramount for the offense’s success, and with Pickens showing development in the expansion of his route tree and ability to be more than just a vertical threat, he could be in for a really big year. All-Pro consideration for Pickens would be a huge step forward after a 52-catch, 801-yard season his rookie year, but he has all the physical tools to be one of the best receivers in the league. It’s just a matter of putting it all together.

Pickett showed a penchant for taking more shots downfield in the preseason, something that needs to continue in the regular season. The offense has lacked explosiveness in recent years, and if that changes this year, the group will be good. Everything both Pickett and Pickens have shown this preseason has been positive, and the two hooked up on a 33-yard touchdown in the team’s first preseason game and a 35-yard reception in the team’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. More plays like those two could set the stage for a nice season for the duo.

The better Pickett and Pickens are, the better the Steelers will be. If Pickens emerges like Riddick expects, he’ll give the Steelers another receiver with the talent to be a No. 1 wideout next to Diontae Johnson. Pickett has an improved offense line and more well-rounded weapons around him, and if he can carry his preseason momentum into the regular season and improve throughout the year, a Pro Bowl appearance is certainly in the cards.

We’ll get a better look at just how far Pickett and Pickens have come on Sunday when the Steelers take on the 49ers and one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Watch the full segment below: