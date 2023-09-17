Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For episode 927 on this Sunday, Dr. Melanie Friedlander explains why Pittsburgh Steelers DL DeMarvin Leal is right when he says the team’s current situation requires a “next generation up” approach.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 927)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8419404472
6bc9mw6n