Listen: Steelers Vs. Raiders Recap And Analysis

Bringing you guys another video recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-18 road win Sunday night over the Las Vegas Raiders. Pittsburgh is now 2-1 on the year. We go through a better-looking offense, a much-improved run defense, and continued quality performance of the Steelers’ special teams.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.