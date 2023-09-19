LB Elandon Roberts Leaves Week Two Game With Neck Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Elandon Roberts dropped to a knee before a Pittsburgh third-quarter punt and walked off the field with trainers. He is questionable to return with a neck injury, per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.

#Steelers LB Elandon Roberts sustained a neck injury and is questionable to return to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 19, 2023

Roberts going down leaves the Steelers with Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb as their main healthy inside linebackers, and it opens up the door for LB Mark Robinson to potentially get some run. The Steelers have been the walking wounded so far this season, with S Minkah Fitzpatrick going down in the Week Two game and DL Cameron Heyward and WR Diontae Johnson suffering injuries last week.

Roberts seemed to be fine but dropped to a knee before the punt and walked off the field with trainers. He had a nice run stop on the goal line and has been decent against the run for the Steelers, but the team as a whole has struggled defending the run. If Roberts has to miss any length of time, his loss will be felt across the defense and Pittsburgh’s depth and run defense will take a hit.