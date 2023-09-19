Kevin Stefanski Says RB Nick Chubb Is Likely Out For The Season

The Steelers won 26-22 Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, but both teams left the game having suffered several injuries in the contest. No injury was more notable than what happened to Browns star RB Nick Chubb. The four-time Pro Bowler was ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering a gruesome knee injury that resulted in him getting carted off the field and taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for further testing.

Speaking with the media following the game, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski confirmed the fears of Browns fans that their star running back likely played his last down for the 2023 season.

“I do,” Stefanski said when asked if he anticipates Chubb’s season being over via video from the Browns’ YouTube channel. “Obviously Nick’s got a very significant knee injury, which is…you feel for the person. He’s a great football player as we know, but he’s an even better person. So, we will support him every step along the way.”

Losing Chubb for the year will be a huge blow to Cleveland’s offense as he is the engine that makes the offense run. Chubb has recorded four-straight 1,000-yard seasons on the way to the four Pro Bowl nods. He has posted 6,447 yards and 48 touchdowns since entering the league in 2018, having the size and strength to run in-between the tackles while also the speed to hit the big play.

Right now, it’s important to think about the man behind the helmet. Chubb is known for being a quiet, mild-mannered guy whom everyone respects in that organization as a guy who leads by example and does things the right way. This injury can be crushing for his career, being a running back set to turn 29 next season with 1,228 regular-season rush attempts under his belt heading into this game. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chubb and his family at this time.