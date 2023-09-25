‘It Makes A Huge Difference’: T.J. Watt Shouts Out Steeler Nation Taking Over On Sunday Night Football

Historically, the fan base of the Pittsburgh Steelers travels very, very well.

That was again the case on Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas against the Raiders inside Allegiant Stadium.

Making the trip to Las Vegas for the first time, the Steelers’ fans showed up in full force, taking over the Raiders’ home stadium, turning it into a home game-like environment for the Black and Gold.

Star pass rusher T.J. Watt stated after the 23-18 win that the Steelers supporters on the road made all the difference in the world, especially by forcing the Raiders to go to a silent count at home.

“Yes, and by that we are not surprised by Steeler Nation at all. I think it was 70/30 here [Steelers and Raiders fans split],” Watt said postgame to NBC Sports sideline reporter Melissa Stark, according to video via on Twitter. “It felt like a home game. We had them [Raiders] on a silent count and I promise you Steeler Nation, it makes a huge difference.”

It certainly does make a huge difference, especially for a star-studded defense like the one the Steelers have.

Taking the home field advantage and flipping it on its head is massive, especially in a hostile environment. Steeler Nation showed up in full force once again, creating a great atmosphere that the team very clearly fed off of. Putting the Raiders at a disadvantage within their home stadium is quite remarkable, too.

Steeler Nation earned a ton of praise from the players. Even after speaking highly of the atmosphere created by the fans, Watt praised them again in his post-game press conference with reporters,

“Steeler Nation has been incredible, whether we’re at Acrisure [Stadium] or we’re here on the road or hopefully next week too, I just want them all to know the importance that it is to the game,” Watt said to reporters following the game, according to video via Steelers.com. “To be able to have a team on a silent count in their own stadium is pretty demoralizing and it also helps the pass rush so much more. I’m very appreciative for everybody that came out tonight and was loud.”

That marks the second straight week that Steelers fans showed up in full force, creating a hostile environment that the Steelers fed off of.

On the night, the Steelers defense forced three turnovers and a turnover on downs and generated four sacks, making the Raiders largely one-dimensional, leading to the thrilling win.

Take your hat off and hand it to Steeler Nation for the second straight week, this time on the road.