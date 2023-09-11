‘It Felt Like The Steelers Had No Chance:’ Chris Simms Says Steelers Played In ‘Slow Motion’ Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked pretty bad in their 30-7 Week One loss to the San Francisco 49ers, without a whole lot of positives to take away. On his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, the former NFL quarterback and current analyst thought that the Steelers were pretty much doomed from the opening snap.

“I waxed poetically about them in the preseason. They looked like the best team in the preseason,” Simms said, prompting an “oops” from co-host Ahmed Fareed. Simms said the difference in the two teams was readily apparent.

“It looks like the 49ers are playing in fast forward and the Steelers are playing in slow-motion. It almost popped off the screen right from the get-go,” Simms said. “It felt like the Steelers had no chance. [Kenny] Pickett, for as good as he looked in the preseason, he looked extremely uncomfortable and that’s because the San Francisco pass rush was all over him.”

Simms also expressed concerns about Pittsburgh’s offensive line in addition to the ability of WR George Pickens, who had five receptions for 36 yards, to separate from defensive backs.

The Steelers opened the game with a three-and-out, and San Francisco marched down the field and scored on its opening drive. From there, Pittsburgh just never really recovered, going down 20-0 before it even picked up a first down. Pickett was inaccurate and was under pressure, while the run game was pretty much non-existent. Outside of T.J. Watt, the defense was poor, and the 49ers could pretty much move the ball as they pleased.

The Steelers’ offensive line improved on paper, but it wasn’t a banner day for the group yesterday. The 49ers’ front seven might be the best in football, so it’s not too much of a concern early. But if the unit doesn’t look better against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns next Monday night, it’s going to be a little worrisome.

As for Pickens, Simms’ other concern, he struggled with separation last year but was able to make ridiculous contested catches that made up for it. During the preseason, he looked like he was making strides in that department and expanding his route tree, but Simms thinks he struggled with separation yesterday.

Honestly, with how inaccurate Pickett was throughout the day, I’m not really sure you can say anything definitively about how the receiving corps looked, and I’m not ready to worry about Pickens, who pulled in five of his seven targets.

Pretty much everyone struggled yesterday. So on a micro level, I’m not too concerned yet. But the Steelers need to show improvement, and quickly, with starting 0-2 not ideal, especially with how loaded the AFC is. Monday isn’t quite at absolute must-win territory, because it’s still only Week Two, but the Steelers have to show improvement. They can’t be as flat and lifeless as they were in Week One.

