Injury Roundup: Three Steelers Could Be Limited Early In Week

To begin his weekly Tuesday press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ran through the injury outlook ahead of their Week Four game against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Per Tomlin via the team’s YouTube channel, OG James Daniels is being evaluated for a groin injury. WR Allen Robinson II has an ankle injury while P Pressley Harvin III has a hamstring injury.

Tomlin implied all three injuries are minor and while those players could be limited early in the week, he doesn’t anticipate them impacting their statuses for Week Four.

“James Daniels was being evaluated with a groin,” was Tomlin’s full quote. “Allen Robinson might be limited at the early portions of the week with an ankle…a few guys back there being looked at. But don’t anticipate that slowing them down as we get closer to game time, Pressley Harvin with a hammy. We’ll see where those things kinda lead us. But as we stand here today, they’re just gonna limit us probably at the beginning portions of the week and be somewhat of a non-factor as we push forward toward game time.”

Daniels has logged every snap at right guard since being signed by the Steelers last season. Robinson was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason and has played a key underneath and third down role. Harvin is coming off arguably the best game of his career, averaging nearly 54 yards per punt on six attempts.

During the presser, Tomlin did not mention WR Gunner Olszewski. He missed the team’s Week Three game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion suffered in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns. He failed to practice at all last week and was ruled out on Friday. Even once he clears protocol, there’s no guarantee he’ll be active. In his absence, the team used CB Desmond King as its starting kick returner, though he did not log a return.

Pittsburgh did not suffer any major in-game injuries in Sunday night’s 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. RB Najee Harris and CB Levi Wallace briefly left but returned to finish things out. Tomlin did not mention either during his presser and both should play this weekend.

Pittsburgh and Houston kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.