Injury Roundup: Steelers ‘Feel Good’ About Minkah Fitzpatrick, Could Play In Week Three

Mike Tomlin held his weekly Tuesday press conference and after a hard-fought Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns, issued an injury report update after the team’s 26-22 win.

Tomlin said WR Gunner Olszewski remains in concussion protocol. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick was released from the hospital but the team “feels good about where he is” heading into Week Three. LB Elandon Roberts suffered a stinger but he returned to last night’s game.

“Gunner’s in the concussion protocol,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Don’t have a lot of details there. Minkah was taken to the hospital last night as a precaution based on the information that I have here today. They feel good about where he is. We’ll see where the week leads us.

“Elandon Roberts went out of the game with a stinger. He lost strength. Usually that comes back to you in a number of days and so we’ll watch him at the early stages of this. And some of the other bumps and bruises associated with play are just starting to work their way into the building, and we’re starting to get some clarity there.”

Tomlin also acknowledged the short week, going from Monday night to Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week Three, but he said the Steelers will do their best to get guys on the moving train.

As reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero earlier today, Fitzpatrick was released from the hospital this morning. Tomlin said Fitzpatrick is already back at the team’s South Side practice facility and receiving treatment.

Tomlin added Fitzpatrick being taken to the hospital was strictly out of an abundance of caution and not concrete fear of a serious injury.

“Precautionary reasons. He had a chest injury. They wanted to exercise an abundance of precaution, and so they took him to the hospital.”

His final play came tackling Browns RB Jerome Ford to prevent a 70-yard touchdown, tripping him up at the 1-yard line. Cleveland scored two plays later. After being ruled questionable with a chest injury, he was soon ruled out and taken to a local hospital.

Olszewski suffered his injury after getting hit hard following a catch in the flat in the first half. He fumbled the ball away, recovered by the Browns, and Olszewski did not return.

As Tomlin did last night, he wished Browns RB Nick Chubb well and a speedy recovery. Chubb suffered a serious knee injury in the first half of last night’s game, a play so gruesome ESPN elected against showing the replay.

Pittsburgh’s first injury report of the week will be issued tomorrow. It’s likely to be a long list of names though it’s possible the Steelers won’t have anyone else missing for Sunday’s first road game against the Raiders.