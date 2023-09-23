‘I Think He Rises Up In The Face Of It:’ Tomlin Not Concerned About Pickett On The Road

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has had a rough first two games to the 2023 season, but has a chance now to bounce back on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going to play the Raiders is never easy but today, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expressed confidence in Pickett’s ability to play on the road.

“You’ll find some quarterbacks and some teams who love the challenge, love their hostile environment component,” said Tomlin to Bob Pompeani on The Mike Tomlin Show, posted to the Steelers YouTube Channel. “I always felt that with him a year ago, particularly in the latter part of the season, I don’t think that he’s a guy who shrinks in competitive and challenging environments, I think he rises up in the face of it. I’m looking forward to him continuing to find fluidity in his play and continuing to get better as we push through this thing.”

Pickett, like most of the offense, has struggled to begin the year as he has thrown for 460 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60.5-percent of his throws. There’s lots of time to turn things around and as Tomlin said, Pickett isn’t a guy who shrinks when playing in hostile environments. In his most iconic moment last season, Pickett led a game-winning drive against a great Baltimore Ravens’ defense in Baltimore to keep the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive.

Last season, Pickett was a better quarterback on the road than at home. In six away games last year, Pickett had a completion percentage of 65.4-percent, threw for 1,314 yards, and tossed three touchdowns and five interceptions. While those interceptions don’t look good, it’s important to note three of those interceptions came a week after a concussion in only his third career start against the Miami Dolphins. In seven home games, Pickett had a completion percentage of 59.9-percent while throwing for 1,090 yards, and four touchdowns and four interceptions.

After a rough start in the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium, it may be good for Pickett to play on the road. There is a lot more pressure to show up and play in from of the home fans who all paid tickets to watch you lead the home team to victor. Being on the road can lead to freer play which in turn leads to better play, though Steelers’ Nation is expected to show up well in Las Vegas.

There are bunch of reasons for Pickett’s poor play to start the year, and he’ll be the first to tell you he has to play better. It is a long season and he has time to improve, but it must start on the road in Las Vegas. As the stats and Tomlin said, Pickett doesn’t shrink on the road. It will be interesting to see if he can rise tomorrow night and help turn the Steelers offense around.