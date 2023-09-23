I Spy: What Steelers Fans Should Also Be Paying Attention To Week Three

Deshaun Watson was hoping for a happy ending Monday night, but it wasn’t meant to be as the Steelers’ defense stood tall when it mattered and sent the Browns back to the Dawg Pound with their tails between their legs. Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt scored defensive touchdowns while Kenny Pickett and the offense sputtered like a 1976 AMC Hornet that was running out of gas. The fans at Acrisure Stadium acted anything but “fat, sassy and spoiled” as they shouted for offensive coordinator Matt Canada to face the unemployment guillotine.

Nevertheless, the hometown favorites escaped with a much-needed win and the season marches on. Next up is a Sunday night crapshoot in sin city as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 PM. This gives us all day Sunday to watch the rest of the NFL and gather intel on some upcoming adversaries that await the Black and Gold. Here is what to watch for this Sunday around the league.

Sunday 1:00 PM Texans at Jaguars

On Sunday Oct. 1, the Steelers will face the Houston Texans, so we need to get a sneak peek at what the Men of Steel will be facing. Houston will be 0-2 when they face the Jaguars after losing to the Colts and Ravens. The offense led by rookie C.J. Stroud who has been inconsistent but has shown some signs of promise. Last week, Stroud threw for close to 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s pretty darn good for anyone, let alone a rookie. But those stats came when the Texans were down big and playing catchup, and the running game has been fairly non-existent. Dameon Pierce is the lead back and only ran for 31 yards on 15 carries, 2.1 yards per carry, against the Colts.

This week, let’s pay attention to Stroud and the offense and see if they can generate some early success against a Jaguars defense that held Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to 17 points last week. I want to see if the Texans can generate a running game, or will they continue to be one-dimensional and struggle to find offensive balance?

Prediction: Houston continues to have a problem. Jags win 34-17.

Sunday 1:00 PM Titans at Browns

The poor Browns will be moving on this season without Nick Chubb, who suffered a gruesome knee injury against Pittsburgh. They did have some success running the ball with backup RB Jerome Ford and they signed a former Brown, Kareem Hunt, off his couch. Obviously, we will be looking to see how the Browns patch together their running back situation and we will also keep an eye on Watson to see how he bounces back from a horrific game on Monday night. The Browns’ organization and their beleaguered fan base must be inching closer to panic mode with Watson. They are paying him a Rolls Royce salary and getting a Hyundai performance. That can’t sit well with anyone in Cleveland.

And don’t forget that the Steelers have the Titans in a Thursday Night game on Nov. 2, so let’s get some intel on them as well. They are 1-1 thus far but could very well have been 2-0. They lost by one point to the Saints in Week One and beat the Chargers 27-24 in Week Two. Ryan Tannehill has been inconsistent, throwing three picks against the Saints but none against the Chargers. Derrick Henry is still a factor in the offense, but there are more threats by way of the air with DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks. Let’s see how this offense fares against a pretty good defense that could draw some similarities to Pittsburgh’s defense. It will give us a good gauge of what this Titans squad is all about.

Prediction: I see an ugly, low-scoring slugfest that comes down to a field goal. Titans muzzle the Dawg Pound, 19-16.

Sunday 1:00 PM Colts at Ravens

The purple birds from Baltimore are 2-0 and look like the early jewel of the AFC North. Lamar Jackson is coming off a two-touchdown performance and is looking like a former MVP-caliber quarterback. Even without J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens are running the ball effectively with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, and Jackson has plenty of options through the air with OBJ, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman. Their defense looks as stout as ever too. The Ravens are clearly on a roll and look solid all around. This week, they are at home against the 1-1 Colts. What should we be watching for? How about finding some kind of chink in the Ravens’ armor? What can possibly be their kryptonite? Is their secondary vulnerable? Stroud and a hobbled Joe Burrow couldn’t exploit it sufficiently. Can someone make their offense one-dimensional by stopping the run and making Jackson beat you with his arm? Hasn’t happened yet. Let’s tune in and see if we can find the weak spot.

And don’t forget that the Steelers play the Colts later this year. My focus will be entirely on the quarterback situation. Rookie phenom Anthony Richardson left last Sunday’s game and was placed in the concussion protocol. He will not play this week. Gardner Minshew relieved him last week, and the Colts hung on to win. I’d love to get a good look at Richardson against this tough Ravens team, but he won’t get that chance this week. But don’t count out Minshew Mania! He’s a scrappy veteran who won’t back down from anyone. I actually think this game could be an exciting one and closer than some people think.

Prediction: The Colts give the Ravens all they can handle but fall short late in the fourth quarter. Ravens stay perfect, 31-23

Monday 8:15 PM Rams at Bengals

I know, I know, the Steelers don’t play the Rams until Oct. 22, but there is only one thing I’m looking for in this one. Can Joe Burrow get it going this season and look like the superstar quarterback he has been the last couple of years? He has struggled mightily so far and, on top of everything, tweaked his calf injury last week. I want to see if Burrow can snap out of the early-season funk, or if will he continue to struggle and the Bengals go to 0-3, which would put them in a huge hole. I can’t wait to see how things shake out in primetime on Monday night.

Prediction: Burrow keeps limping and the Rams tame the striped kittens, 27-20.

Season record: 2-2

Drop a line in the comments about some other things around the league you’ll be looking for in Week Three. Go Steelers!