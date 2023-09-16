I Spy: What Steelers Fans Should Also Be Paying Attention To In Week Two

If you’re like me, you’re still reeling from the thunderous haymakers that Week One threw at us, like Rocky Balboa getting rocked by Clubber Lang in Rocky III. The high hopes and visions of grandeur that surrounded the Steelers’ season have been quickly reigned in and expectations have been adjusted accordingly. However, the season marches on and there are more adversaries lining up waiting to take their shot at Pittsburgh, so we need to do our due diligence and pay attention to the happenings around the league. Thankfully, the Steelers do not play until they face the 1-0 Browns on Monday night, so we have all day Sunday to scout some upcoming foes. Here’s some suggestions on what to watch for around the league on Sunday.

Sunday 1:00 PM/ET Ravens at Bengals

The striped kittens from Cincinnati have the pleasure of facing division rivals back-to-back to start the season. This past week, the Browns took the Bengals to the woodshed for a 24-3 win. Say what you want about the Steelers but at least they’re not paying a quarterback $275 million to score three points! This week, we need to see if the Bengals and Burrow bounce back and look like the team that has made deep playoff runs recently. This won’t be easy seeing that Baltimore is no cupcake. Also keep an eye on the Bengals’ offensive line. Burrow was harassed and hit a lot in Week One. If that group doesn’t improve, it could be a glaring weakness that T.J. Watt and company can exploit.

As for the Ravens, they gave young C.J. Stroud and the Texans a comeuppance and introduced the youngster to the NFL with a not-so-welcoming beat down, 25-9 (as I predicted, by the way). Lamar Jackson was efficient, if not outstanding, going 17-of-22 for 169 yards. He also led the team in rushing yards with 38. Rookie Zay Flowers looked like a top draft pick catching 9 passes for 78 yards. However, the Ravens lost their No. 1 running back when J.K. Dobbins went down with an injury that will cost him his season. This week let’s see how the Ravens replace their top running back and let’s see how their defense holds up against Burrow and his arsenal of weapons. Baltimore’s secondary had some question marks coming into the season and didn’t face a real test in Week One. They certainly will in Week Two against Ja’Marr Chase and company.

Prediction: Joe Burrow bounces back and makes the Ravens pay. Cincinnati wins 31-24

Sunday 1:00 PM/ET Raiders at Bills

In Week Three, the Steelers will face the Raiders on Sunday night so we want to get a sneak peek at the Silver and Black. They will face a stiff test this week against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. In Week One, the Raiders snuck past their division rival Broncos on the road, 17-16. New Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was pretty good. He went 20-of-26 for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams were his favorite targets in the game. Vegas struggled running the ball with Josh Jacobs only averaging 2.5 yards per carry.

What I’ll be looking for in this one is how Garoppolo fares against a top-notch defense in Buffalo. Yes, I know that this Buffalo defense couldn’t hold off the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets and cost a bunch of Wisconsinites a night of free drinks. But Jimmy and company will be on the road in a hostile environment so we’re going to get a good look at just how good the Raiders offense really is. I also want to see this Raiders defense against a top offense. In Week One, they really didn’t “Let Russ Cook.” But Russell Wilson is a shell of himself, and the Broncos have to be regretting the king’s ransom they gave up for him. This week the Raiders will face a varsity squad and we will see what that defense is really made of.

Prediction: The Bills Mafia orders the hit on Jimmy G and the Bills whack the Raiders. Bills get their button, 34-20.

Season Record: 1-1

Drop a line in the comments about some other things around the league you’ll be looking for on this Week Two Sunday that Steelers fans should be paying attention to. Go Steelers!